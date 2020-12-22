Princess Eugenie, who is pregnant with her first child with husband Jack Brooksbank, was photographed leaving work in London last week.

Eugenie's pregnancy bump was visible beneath her chic printed mini dress.

Eugenie and Brooksbank announced in September that their baby would arrive in "early 2021."

Royal baby bump alert! Princess Eugenie was photographed leaving work on December 17 with her pregnancy bump clearly visible beneath her chic printed mini dress, as People reports. Eugenie, who is not a senior working royal, is the director of London art gallery Hauser & Wirth, where she has worked for the last five years.

In the new photos, which you can see over at People, Eugenie layers her black and white printed dress over black tights, keeping cosy in fur-lined black leather boots and a blue boucle coat with gold buttons (according to Harper's Bazaar, the coat is a Zara number, though it appears to be from a previous season.) She carries a Hauser & Wirth tote bag, and finishes her look with a black face mask.

Eugenie announced back in September that and she and husband Jack Brooksbank were expecting their first child, sharing a photo on Instagram of some tiny teddy bear baby shoes as well as a cute snap of the couple. "Jack and I are so excited for early 2021," Eugenie captioned the post.

Eugenie and Brooksbank's baby will be either the Queen's ninth or tenth great-grandchild, depending on whether she gives birth before or after her pregnant cousin, Zara Tindall. The little one will be 11th in line to the throne, following Eugenie herself.

In November, bookmakers released their predictions for the new baby's name. For a girl, the top prediction is Alice—the name of Prince Philip's mother and Eugenie's grandmother, Princess Alice of Battenburg. And for a boy, Arthur and Henry are tied in first place, another two names from within the royal family. Arthur is the middle name of Prince Charles, Prince William, and Prince Louis, while Henry is Prince Harry's real name.

Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

