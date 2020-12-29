Gwen Stefani's Sons Will Play a "Large Part" in Her Wedding to Blake Shelton, According to a Source

When everyone's favorite couple from The Voice, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton, tie the knot, they'll be officially merging their lives in every way—and that includes blending their families.

Stefani's three sons with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale—Kingston, 14, Zuma Nesta Rock, 12, and Apollo Bowie Flynn Rossdale, 6—are reportedly completely on board with their mom's new relationship.

"Gwen's sons are just really solid, sweet kids, and they're so excited for Blake and Gwen to get married," a source told People. "They can't wait to stand by their sides."

It's not surprising though, since Stefani has reportedly prioritized her sons every step of the way throughout her relationship with Shelton—and he's apparently (and awesomely) done exactly the same.

"From the beginning, Gwen made it clear to Blake that her boys were No. 1 in her life, and Blake always respected this," a source said. "He never wanted to overstep and made sure everyone was comfortable with his role in her sons’ lives."

Shelton reportedly bonded with Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo on his ranch in Tishomingo, Oklahoma, where they go fishing and camping on school holidays. Ah. Dor. Able.

"Gwen always gushed about how amazing Blake is with the boys," the source added. "She feels so lucky that he helps her raise them. His love and guidance is something that Gwen is beyond grateful for."

