Today's Top Stories
1
Pop Queens, Female Rage, & 'Promising Young Woman'
2
Editor's Review: Hanacure, the Cult K-Beauty Mask
3
Throw a Fabulous New Year's Eve Micro-Party
4
Current Obsession: 'Bridgerton'-Inspired Dresses
5
Chasing Paper's Founder Shares Her WFH Uniform

Gwen Stefani's Sons Will Play a "Large Part" in Her Wedding to Blake Shelton, According to a Source

By Kayleigh Roberts
  • When everyone's favorite couple from The Voice, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton, tie the knot, they'll be officially merging their lives in every way—and that includes blending their families.
    • Stefani's three sons with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale—Kingston, 14, Zuma Nesta Rock, 12, and Apollo Bowie Flynn Rossdale, 6—are reportedly completely on board with their mom's new relationship.
      • "Gwen's sons are just really solid, sweet kids, and they're so excited for Blake and Gwen to get married," a source told People. "They can't wait to stand by their sides."

        Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are deep in wedding planning mode and merging their lives together means officially blending their families, as well. They seem to be off to a great start in that department. A source close to the couple recently revealed that Stefani's three sons from her previous marriage to Gavin Rossdale—Kingston, 14, Zuma Nesta Rock, 12, and Apollo Bowie Flynn Rossdale, 6—will be very involved in the big day.

        "Gwen's sons are just really solid, sweet kids, and they're so excited for Blake and Gwen to get married," the friend told People. "They can't wait to stand by their sides."

        It's not surprising though, since Stefani has reportedly prioritized her sons every step of the way throughout her relationship with Shelton—and he's apparently (and awesomely) done exactly the same.

        "From the beginning, Gwen made it clear to Blake that her boys were No. 1 in her life, and Blake always respected this," a source said. "He never wanted to overstep and made sure everyone was comfortable with his role in her sons’ lives."

        los angeles, california april 27 l r kingston rossdale, gwen stefani, blake shelton, apollo bowie flynn rossdale, and zuma nesta rock rossdale attend stx films world premiere of uglydolls at regal cinemas la live on april 27, 2019 in los angeles, california photo by steve granitzwireimage
        Stefani, Shelton, and Stefani’s sons, Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo, at the premiere of the UglyDolls movie in April 2019.
        Steve GranitzGetty Images

        Shelton reportedly bonded with Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo on his ranch in Tishomingo, Oklahoma, where they go fishing and camping on school holidays. Ah. Dor. Able.

        "Gwen always gushed about how amazing Blake is with the boys," the source added. "She feels so lucky that he helps her raise them. His love and guidance is something that Gwen is beyond grateful for."

        Related Stories
        Emma Watson Has a Perfect Doppelgänger
        Chrissy and John Got All NSFW on Instagram
        This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From Celebrity
        Diana Upset the Queen With This Fashion Choice
        Kate Looks Like Louis in This Vintage Pic
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        See Photos of Behati Prinsloo's Reception Dress
        Emma Watson Has a Perfect Doppelgänger
        Gigi Hadid Just Shared a Makeup-Free Selfie
        Listen to the New Archewell Audio Holiday Special
        A Look at Royal Family Portraits Through the Years
        Iconic Party Photos From the Past
        40 Celebrity Sisters Who Look So Much Alike
        The 50 Most Popular Episodes of ‘Friends,’ Ranked