After Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank moved into Frogmore Cottage, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's UK home, last November, only to move out after just six weeks, royal observers began speculating about what, exactly, was so terribly wrong with Frogmore—a malevolent presence? Unexplained noises in the night? Really, really bad WiFi?

Well, worry no more, friends, because it turns out the reality is far simpler: Eugenie and Jack moved back to the Royal Lodge, Windsor, to spend Christmas with Eugenie's parents, Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew. So no, there's nothing wrong with Frogmore Cottage!

Frogmore Cottage. Steve Parsons - PA Images Getty Images

As Tatler reports, royal expert and Finding Freedom author Omid Scobie spoke with ABC correspondent Maggie Rulli about Eugenie's departure on the latest episode of his podcast, HeirPod. Rulli commented, "We saw something in the news a few weeks ago about how Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank had moved into Frogmore Cottage. Harry and Meghan had opened the doors to the home to the couple and then mysteriously there was a report that said they had moved out. And no one really knew exactly where they were."

Scobie clarified that Eugenie and Brooksbank had most likely spent Christmas at the Royal Lodge, current home of Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew and childhood home of Eugenie and sister Princess Beatrice. "So I imagine that's probably where they will remain up until much later in the year," Scobie said. Which makes sense, considering the new couple have a baby on the way and COVID-19 restrictions remain in place across the UK, complicating any plans to move back out. Consider it a mystery solved!

