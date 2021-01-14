Well, this is extremely sweet! While tensions have been high between the Sussexes and the Cambridges over the past year, largely due to the feud between Prince William and Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Harry still made sure to reach out to Kate Middleton on her birthday as she turned 39 last Saturday. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex sent a "thoughtful card and gifts," Us Weekly reports—which Kate hadn't anticipated, thanks to the royal family's troubled year.

"It was a nice surprise," a royal source told the magazine. "Kate wasn’t expecting anything from the couple." Sounds like the Sussex-Cambridge rift is healing!

In fact, Meghan, Harry, Kate, and William began to reconnect over the holiday season, with gifts exchanged and calls made between the families. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, royal correspondent Katie Nicholl said, "There were phone and video calls over the Christmas and New Year holiday and the Sussexes sent presents to the Cambridges and vice versa." Nicholl continued, "It was an opportunity in an otherwise very busy and chaotic year for both of the families to come together and connect, albeit virtually."

Around this time last year, the Sussexes had just announced their decision to step down as senior royals, a move that provoked William's fury. "Things are a lot better between William and Harry. If you go back a year at that stage, these brothers were barely on talking terms," Nicholl recalled. "Fast forward to today, the relationship is much better than it was. For a start, they are on talking terms, and not only on talking terms, they do speak relatively regularly. They were very much in touch over the holidays."

Things aren't entirely resolved between the brothers, the royal expert stressed: "There is an ocean between them, there is a time difference and as Harry [has] said… they are two brothers on different paths." Still, it sounds like they're making progress!



Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

