Vogue 2001
Today's Top Stories
1
How to Dress like a March Sister
image
2
Never Get a Bad Hair Cut Again
image
3
Here's Your Ultimate New Year's Eve Playlist
image
4
Alert: Major Sale on Drew Barrymore's Home Line
image
5
Beauty Editors Share Their Go-to Winter Fragrance

Harry Styles Just Covered One Direction's 'What Makes You Beautiful' and Added Mick Jagger Dance Moves

I could (and will) watch this video all day.

image
By Emily Dixon
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - November 12, 2019
Robert KamauGetty Images

The season of Harry Styles is upon us, and what a fruitful season it's proven to be. We've had three singles and two videos already, while there's a mere three days to go before his second album, Fine Line, is released unto the world. We've had a delightful stint hosting Saturday Night Live, which gave us the eternal gift of Doug. And this weekend, Styles granted us one more gift: a performance of One Direction's "What Makes You Beautiful," complete with dance moves Mick Jagger would envy.

Styles and his band switched up the arrangement, so much so that the crowd didn't recognize the song that launched One Direction into the stratosphere until he sang the opening lines. Adorably, he looked pleasantly surprised that the audience could recite all the words, commenting, "Still know it!" Harry! It has been but eight years! A thousand more couldn't erase those lyrics from our collective brains!

Two more important points to note: Firstly, that glittery denim jumpsuit is one of Styles' best ensembles to date, and there have been a lot of exceptional ensembles (see the above sheep print sweater vest, in which he channeled Princess Diana).

Secondly, the new arrangement of 'What Makes You Beautiful' threw Styles a little, so much so that he attempted to sing the chorus early (skip to 2:11). Which is a. Unsurprising, considering One Direction must have performed the original version close to 84628562875 times, and b. Very, very, very cute. Look at that facial expression! Somebody make this a GIF!

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here

Related Stories
Diana, Princess of Wales wears a wool jumper decorated with
Harry Styles Just Channeled Princess Diana
The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Arrivals
Harry Styles Bit Part of His Tongue Off
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
image Chrissy Teigen Said She Has "Zero Life"
Chanel : Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring Summer 2020 Cardi B's Definition of Feminism
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Royal Ascot 2019 - Day One Everyone Is Worried About Princess Beatrice
image
Stars You Forgot Were in Christmas Movies
Lizzo Lizzo Twerking Is the End of Year Energy We Need
image The Kardashians' Most Body-Confident Nude Shoots
image Princess Beatrice Canceled Her Engagement Party
image Lizzo Shares Super Sexy 'Hustlers' Set Photos
2019 E! People's Choice Awards - Social Crops Kim K Gave Out Yeezy Slides at Saint's Birthday
TOPSHOT-KOSOVO-MUSIC-FESTIVAL Miley Cyrus Got Two New, Meaningful Tattoos