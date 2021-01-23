Mark Consuelos Left a *Very* NSFW Comment on Kelly Ripa's Instagram This Week

In a new Instagram post on Thursday, talk show host Kelly Ripa shared a picture of herself wearing a baggy, black sweatshirt emblazoned with the words "More Glitter Less Twitter."

Ripa's husband, actor Mark Consuelos, immediately took to the photo's comment section with a flirty, NSFW question, writing, "Baby ... is that a G or a C.. asking for a friend."

Ripa clearly found the comment to be hilarious and answered Consuelos in the comments, writing, "@instasuelos 😂😂😂😂 sweets. Shush."

Ripa, for her part, didn't miss a beat and clearly found her husband's comment downright hilarious, immediately commenting back, "@instasuelos 😂😂😂😂 sweets. Shush."

This is far from the first time Ripa and Consuelos have gotten very, very flirty on Instagram. Just earlier this week, for example, Ripa paid tribute to her husband's enduring sexiness with a Man Crush Monday post in his honor, writing, ""#mcm @instasuelos just when i miss you, you pop up in my memories ♥️ thanks for the visuals @esquire and @aekholloway."

And, yeah, the visuals are nice:

