Mark Consuelos Left a *Very* NSFW Comment on Kelly Ripa's Instagram This Week

By Kayleigh Roberts
  • In a new Instagram post on Thursday, talk show host Kelly Ripa shared a picture of herself wearing a baggy, black sweatshirt emblazoned with the words "More Glitter Less Twitter."
    • Ripa's husband, actor Mark Consuelos, immediately took to the photo's comment section with a flirty, NSFW question, writing, "Baby ... is that a G or a C.. asking for a friend."
      • Ripa clearly found the comment to be hilarious and answered Consuelos in the comments, writing, "@instasuelos 😂😂😂😂 sweets. Shush."

        Kelly Ripa and her husband, Mark Consuelos, are no strangers to public displays of flirtation and general sexiness—especially of the social media variety. On Thursday, they engaged in their latest bit of very public and also very NSFW banter on Instagram, in the comments of a post Ripa shared to her grid.

        In the picture in question, Ripa is wearing a baggy, black, hooded sweatshirt with the words "More Glitter Less Twitter" emblazoned on it in sparkly silver and rainbow-colored lettering.

        "This is the best costume for the day, because glitter doesn’t rhyme with Instagram 🌈🤩 #dressingroom #greygardens," the Live With Kelly and Ryan host captioned the post.

        Enter Consuelos, who wasted no time commenting, "Baby ... is that a G or a C.. asking for a friend."

        Ripa, for her part, didn't miss a beat and clearly found her husband's comment downright hilarious, immediately commenting back, "@instasuelos 😂😂😂😂 sweets. Shush."

        This is far from the first time Ripa and Consuelos have gotten very, very flirty on Instagram. Just earlier this week, for example, Ripa paid tribute to her husband's enduring sexiness with a Man Crush Monday post in his honor, writing, ""#mcm @instasuelos just when i miss you, you pop up in my memories ♥️ thanks for the visuals @esquire and @aekholloway."

        And, yeah, the visuals are nice:

        This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

