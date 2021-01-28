Today's Top Stories
Chrissy Teigen's Daughter Luna Adorably Crashed Her Instagram Video

By Emily Dixon

    Want to see something that is 100% far too cute to handle of a Thursday morning? Your wish is my command! On Wednesday evening, Chrissy Teigen filmed a video for her Instagram Story, only for daughter Luna to adorably crash the whole affair.

    "Hey guys, it’s me, Chrissy Teigen," Teigen began the video, before Luna interrupted, introducing herself with one of her nicknames: "And Looney Tunes!"

    "...and Looney Tunes, coming atcha with more live, up to date Pirates of the Caribbean confusion," Teigen continued (she's been watching the movie series for the first time this week, she revealed in an earlier Instagram Story.)

    Luna—being, as we've established, the cutest—went on to smile and stick her tongue out at the camera, and if the below photos make you suddenly and unexpectedly desperate to start a family of your own, I can only say I warned you:

    chrissy teigen luna stephens instagram
    @chrissyteigenInstagram
    chrissy teigen luna stephens instagram
    @chrissyteigenInstagram
    Marie Claire
    Two Years of Marie Claire Magazine
    marieclaire.com
    $15.00
    SHOP NOW

    In a 2019 interview with Good Housekeeping, Teigen explained that Luna helped to alleviate her self-consciousness, enabling her to reveal her "goofy" side to the world. "Luna’s bringing out so much of my personality that I was too anxious to share in the outside world before. Now, I get to be goofy and silly," Teigen said.

    "Luna has this crazy obsession with having me do her nails, so when you find things that they love, you turn that into entertainment, like 'Oh my gosh, let’s have a tea party with lion and Big Bird. Pick a nail color and Mommy will do your nails,'" she continued. "She finds joy in these little things and they're the kind of thing that she will talk about all week at school, and I have a feeling that it’ll be the kind of thing that she’s going to remember when she’s older." Adorable!

