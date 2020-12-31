Chrissy Teigen Shared a New Picture With Luna and the Origami She Made in Jack's Memory

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Chrissy Teigen shared a new picture of herself and her four-year-old daughter, Luna Stephens.

In the photo, Chrissy is holding Luna (who is leaning on her mom's shoulder) in one arm and a small piece of origami in the other hand. The origami, as Chrissy explains in the picture's caption, was made in memory of Jack, the son she lost earlier this year.

"Origami for our jack!" the model wrote in the sweet photo's caption.

On Wednesday, Chrissy shared a sweet new photo of herself and Luna on Instagram. In the picture, Chrissy is holding Luna, who is laying her head sweetly on her mom's shoulder. Chrissy's eyes are closed and her hair is styled in a casual, half-up, half-down hairdo with beachy curls. In her hand, she's holding a blurry, white object that she identifies in the caption as a piece of origami that was made in Jack's memory.

Chrissy has been open about her pregnancy loss and grieving process. She revealed the devastating news to fans in an Instagram post on September 30.

"To our Jack—I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive," she wrote at the time. "We will always love you."

