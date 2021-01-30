Kate Middleton Added a Sweet Picture of the Queen to Her Home Office

In a new Instagram post on Friday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared footage from a video call Kate Middleton had with parents about the affects of the coronavirus pandemic on families in the United Kingdom.

In footage of the call shared on the official Kensington Royal Instagram, eagle-eyed royal fans noticed that Kate appears to have added a new picture of the Queen to her home office space in Sandringham.

According to Hello! magazine, the picture appears to be of Kate and the Queen at Princess Charlotte's christening in 2015.

Kate Middleton is keeping the Queen close to her during quarantine—in a way, at least.

During quarantine, Kate and her husband, Prince William, have been taking some of their quarantine video calls from the Queen's home in Sandringham. On Friday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's official Kensington Royal Instagram account shared footage from one of Kate's most recent video calls, in which she spoke with parents about the UK's third round of lockdown orders during the coronavirus pandemic.

"We spoke with parents about the challenges that many families are facing during the third lockdown here in the UK—and how important it is to prioritise parents’ mental wellbeing as it has a direct connection to their child’s mental health," Kensington Royal wrote in the video's caption. "The past year has been very difficult for families who are unable to rely on their usual support systems. Please know support is available."

The eagle-eyed royal experts over at Hello! magazine noticed something very sweet in the footage from Kate's recent video chat: A new picture decorating her home office space in Sandringham.

According to Hello!, the picture, which appears on the left side of the frame on the console table behind Kate, appears to be one of the official photos from Princess Charlotte's christening in Norfolk in 2015, which were taken by photographer Mario Testino. In the photos from the big Cambridge family milestone, Kate wore a stunning cream coat by Alexander McQueen while Queen Elizabeth wore a beautiful, pale pink coat with a matching hat. Prince George was also there for his sister's big day, wearing an adorable red and white shirt with matching red shorts.

Since it's pretty much impossible to clearly see what's going on in screenshots from the Instagram video, here's a reminder of what those pictures actually looked like:

