Today's Top Stories
1
A Q&A With 'Framing Britney Spears' Filmmakers
2
Slip Skirts Will Be Your All-Season Staple
3
New Fiction: "Playing Kerri Strug" by Kiley Reid
4
Hate Crimes Against Asian Americans Are Rising
5
Eugenie Shared the First Photo of Her New Baby

Irina Shayk's Tiger Print Trench Proves Winter Clothes Don't Have to be Boring

By Emily Dixon
new york, ny february 09 irina shayk is seen on february 09, 2021 in new york city photo by jose perezbauer griffingc images
Jose Perez/Bauer-GriffinGetty Images
  • Irina Shayk's latest street style look is a winter winner.
  • Shayk was spotted in New York City this week wearing a bold tiger print trench.
  • She layered the trench over a black turtleneck, leather trousers, and chunky sneakers.
  • The supermodel's become a street style icon over the past year, experimenting with bright colors and dramatic prints.

    Irina Shayk's street style transformed for the bolder over the past year, with the supermodel styling velour tracksuits with knee-high boots, bright pink Uggs with tie-dye loungewear, and a cutout top borrowed straight from Regina George's wardrobe, among many, many other standout looks. And earlier this week, she added a new ensemble to her best-of gallery while heading out in New York City: a black and yellow tiger print trench, layered over cargo-style leather trousers and a black turtleneck. There's more to winter coats than dull wool!

    Vogue has the outfit credits: Shayk's trench is by Parisian label Rowen Rose, while the pants are Nii Hai, the turtleneck is Falconeri, and her chunky sneakers and leather bag are Burberry and By Far respectively. Alas, said trench doesn't appear to be shoppable anywhere on the internet, but the bold style inspo still stands!

    new york, ny february 09 irina shayk is seen on february 09, 2021 in new york city photo by jose perezbauer griffingc images
    Jose Perez/Bauer-GriffinGetty Images
    Marie Claire
    Two Years of Marie Claire Magazine
    marieclaire.com
    $15.00
    SHOP NOW

    Shayk discussed her vibrant new street style look in a recent interview with Vogue, explaining she elevated her everyday wear when the COVID-19 pandemic shut down her social calendar. "In my normal life, I never got dressed up, because for me it was all about comfort," she said.

    "Before, we used to go to big events and parties with makeup and get dressed up," Shayk continued. "Now, I think I miss those fun moments, so I decided that I can have fun with a street style."

    "I had so many different pieces sitting in my closet from years ago," the supermodel said. "When I didn’t know what to wear, I’d wear something simple and black. Now, I figured it is time to use a splash of color in my wardrobe. When you put on some color, it just brings your mood to a different level."

    Related Stories
    Irina Wore a Velour Tracksuit With Knee High Boots
    Irina Shayk Pulled a ﻿Regina George﻿ in This Top
    This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    More From Celebrity
    Taylor Swift Is Re-Releasing 'Fearless'
    Meghan's Court Case Is About to Take a Major Turn
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    Leo's Beach Home Was Full of 'Titanic' Memorabilia
    Kate Rewore a Blazer By Her Wedding Dress Designer
    Kim Went Off on People Slamming North’s Painting
    Paul Hollywood Weighed In on Blake Lively's Cake
    Katie Thurston Is Reportedly the Next Bachelorette
    The Wild, True Stories Behind 23 Celeb Sex Tapes
    Charles and Camilla Get the COVID-19 Vaccine
    Eugenie's Baby Name Will Be a Sweet Royal Tribute