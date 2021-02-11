Irina Shayk's latest street style look is a winter winner.

Shayk was spotted in New York City this week wearing a bold tiger print trench.

She layered the trench over a black turtleneck, leather trousers, and chunky sneakers.

The supermodel's become a street style icon over the past year, experimenting with bright colors and dramatic prints.

Irina Shayk's street style transformed for the bolder over the past year, with the supermodel styling velour tracksuits with knee-high boots, bright pink Uggs with tie-dye loungewear, and a cutout top borrowed straight from Regina George's wardrobe, among many, many other standout looks. And earlier this week, she added a new ensemble to her best-of gallery while heading out in New York City: a black and yellow tiger print trench, layered over cargo-style leather trousers and a black turtleneck. There's more to winter coats than dull wool!

Vogue has the outfit credits: Shayk's trench is by Parisian label Rowen Rose, while the pants are Nii Hai, the turtleneck is Falconeri, and her chunky sneakers and leather bag are Burberry and By Far respectively. Alas, said trench doesn't appear to be shoppable anywhere on the internet, but the bold style inspo still stands!

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin Getty Images

Marie Claire Two Years of Marie Claire Magazine marieclaire.com $15.00 SHOP NOW

Shayk discussed her vibrant new street style look in a recent interview with Vogue, explaining she elevated her everyday wear when the COVID-19 pandemic shut down her social calendar. "In my normal life, I never got dressed up, because for me it was all about comfort," she said.

"Before, we used to go to big events and parties with makeup and get dressed up," Shayk continued. "Now, I think I miss those fun moments, so I decided that I can have fun with a street style."

"I had so many different pieces sitting in my closet from years ago," the supermodel said. "When I didn’t know what to wear, I’d wear something simple and black. Now, I figured it is time to use a splash of color in my wardrobe. When you put on some color, it just brings your mood to a different level."

Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io