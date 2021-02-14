Prince Harry Once Slapped the Foo Fighter's Drummer, Taylor Hawkins, Apparently

During a recent interview on The Howard Stern show, Foo Fighters band members Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins talked about their experiences with Prince Harry.

In a recent interview on The Howard Stern Show Friday, Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins of the Foo Fighters shared the story of their own royal run-in with Prince Harry.

The encounter went down in 2015, when Grohl had hurt his leg during the band's tour of Europe.

"He brought me this thing to hold my iPad so I could just watch movies and sh*t. It was great. He was cool," Grohl explained, according to Us Weekly . "He smacked Taylor in the face one time."

The slap in question apparently went down before the 2014 Invictus Games.

"It pissed me off, actually," Hawkins joked before telling the story and making it clear that the slap was in good fun—and not, you know, actually offensive or, worse, assault. "He walked in and goes, 'How are you doing?' I said, 'I can’t wake up. I’m so tired.' He just goes bam and I went, 'You motherf*cker.’ He was like, 'Are you awake now?'"

Hawkins has a great attitude about the incident, clearly.

"I mean, I got slapped in the face by the prince," he added. "That’s OK, really, when you think about it."

