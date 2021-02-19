Meghan Markle's pregnancy announcement dress made an important statement, Carolina Herrera's creative director Wes Gordon said.

Gordon made the custom dress for the Duchess of Sussex when she was pregnant with first child Archie.

"The number one thing that someone can do for sustainability is hold on to those pieces you buy and use them for a longer amount of time," Gordon said. "That's why I think what Meghan did is such a powerful message."

In Meghan and Harry's gorgeous pregnancy announcement photo, the Duchess of Sussex wears a flowing, custom-made Carolina Herrera dress, made for her during her pregnancy with first child Archie Harrison. By choosing that dress, Meghan made a vital statement about sustainability, Carolina Herrera's creative director Wes Gordon said in a new interview.

"I made [the dress] for her when she was pregnant with Archie, so almost two years ago," Gordon told the Telegraph. "There's a reality, it's 2021, and we have a world to save, right? This is an undeniable crisis, and everyone has to do their part."

"The number one thing that someone can do for sustainability is hold on to those pieces you buy and use them for a longer amount of time. That's why I think what Meghan did is such a powerful message," Gordon said. "She wore a dress that's no less beautiful because it's two years old, it makes her feel no less special or happy."

Meg, I was there at your wedding to witness this love story begin, and my friend, I am honoured to capture it grow. Congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on this joyous news!#remoteshoot #shotonipad #shotbymisan pic.twitter.com/3iSYjydVj9 — Misan Harriman (@misanharriman) February 14, 2021

Photographer Misan Harriman, who shot Meghan and Harry's pregnancy portrait remotely via iPad, spoke to British Vogue last week about the symbolism behind the stunning image.

"With the tree of life behind them and the garden representing fertility, life and moving forward, they didn’t need any direction, because they are, and always have been, waltzing through life together as absolute soulmates," Harriman said.

Speaking about capturing the Sussexes' "truth" as a couple, Harriman added, "When you see people who have the connection that they have, it’s like reading the pages of a book."

