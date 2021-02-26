Meghan Markle revealed her adorable nickname for Prince Harry during his Thursday night appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Meghan spoke to Harry and Corden via FaceTime—and called her husband "Haz."

When Corden commented, "I didn't know we were calling you Haz now," Harry hilariously responded, "No, well, you're not my wife."

Prince Harry's appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden was positively overflowing with new insights into the life of the Sussexes, from the punishing impact of the British media on Harry's mental health to Archie Harrison's impressive first word. While I could, in all honesty, write at least 3,000 to 5,000 more words on everything we learned about Harry and Meghan, I'm going to focus on just one last detail: Meghan's adorable nickname for her husband.

Allow me to set the scene: While taking a tour of Los Angeles on an open top tourbus, Harry and Corden made a quick stop at the house from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air (and yes, Harry still knows the theme tune). After Harry took a quick tour of the house (and a toilet break), Corden FaceTimed Meghan in order to convince her to relocate to the legendary home.

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Marie Claire Two Years of Marie Claire Magazine marieclaire.com $15.00 SHOP NOW

"I think we've done enough moving," Meghan laughed, before turning to Harry. "Haz, how's your tour of L.A. going?" she asked. Corden interjected: "Haz? I didn't know we were calling you Haz now." Harry's hilarious response? "No, well, you're not my wife."

Meghan stunned in a smocked blue dress during her brief FaceTime appearance, wearing her hair in long, loose curls. And Hello! might have identified her dress (or a very, very good replica), which will set you back just $30. Interested in mirroring the Duchess of Sussex's flawless style? Shop the Puff Sleeve Smocked Dress by Velvet Torch, via Nordstrom Rack, here.





Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io