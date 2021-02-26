Today's Top Stories
1
Can Tayshia Adams Steal You For a Sec?
2
People Have a Lot of Feelings About 'I Care a Lot'
3
Watch Prince Harry's Interview with James Corden
4
Found: All-Natural Makeup Brands That Deliver
5
The Founder Who Got Meghan Markle to Invest

Editors handpick every product that we feature. We may earn commission from the links on this page.

Meghan Markle Revealed Her Sweet Nickname for Prince Harry

By Emily Dixon

    Prince Harry's appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden was positively overflowing with new insights into the life of the Sussexes, from the punishing impact of the British media on Harry's mental health to Archie Harrison's impressive first word. While I could, in all honesty, write at least 3,000 to 5,000 more words on everything we learned about Harry and Meghan, I'm going to focus on just one last detail: Meghan's adorable nickname for her husband.

    Allow me to set the scene: While taking a tour of Los Angeles on an open top tourbus, Harry and Corden made a quick stop at the house from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air (and yes, Harry still knows the theme tune). After Harry took a quick tour of the house (and a toilet break), Corden FaceTimed Meghan in order to convince her to relocate to the legendary home.

    This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
    Marie Claire
    Two Years of Marie Claire Magazine
    marieclaire.com
    $15.00
    SHOP NOW

    "I think we've done enough moving," Meghan laughed, before turning to Harry. "Haz, how's your tour of L.A. going?" she asked. Corden interjected: "Haz? I didn't know we were calling you Haz now." Harry's hilarious response? "No, well, you're not my wife."

    Meghan stunned in a smocked blue dress during her brief FaceTime appearance, wearing her hair in long, loose curls. And Hello! might have identified her dress (or a very, very good replica), which will set you back just $30. Interested in mirroring the Duchess of Sussex's flawless style? Shop the Puff Sleeve Smocked Dress by Velvet Torch, via Nordstrom Rack, here.

    Related Stories
    Harry Revealed Archie's Impressive First Word
    Harry Said the Press Was Ruining His Mental Health
    This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    More From Celebrity
    Watch Prince Harry's Interview with James Corden
    Harry Revealed Archie's Impressive First Word
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    Harry Said the Press Was Ruining His Mental Health
    Here's Blue Modeling Icy Park Like a Pro
    Selena Gomez Photographed Flipping Off Paparazzi
    How Kate and Will Feel About the Sussex Oprah Chat
    Serena Williams Stuns in a Glamorous Red Robe
    Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Took the Cutest Selfie
    Bella Hadid Fell on the Runway & Adorably Reacted
    Sussexes' Philanthropic Project Hits a Milestone