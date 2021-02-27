Chelsea Handler Skied Naked to Celebrate Her 46th Birthday

Earlier this week, in honor of her 46th birthday, comedian and author Chelsea Handler shared a video of herself skiing in the (almost) nude.

Handler penned a heartfelt message about her birthday and how much America and Canada mean to her to go along with the video, which was set to "One More Time" by Daft Punk.

"It’s important to stay hydrated as well as relaxed, and it’s also important to celebrate your body no matter what age or size. This is 46 (with some peptides) and as I transition into a mountain woman I want to give a big shout out to the two countries I have the strongest ties to," Handler wrote. "America could learn a lot from Canada and Canada has learned a lot from America, and I’m learning that no matter what country I’m in, I like to take my clothes off and smile."

In addition to freeing, incredible acts of nudity, Handler also likes to celebrate the anniversary of her time on this planet by giving back to her fellow humans on said planet. At the end of her birthday post, Handler called on fans to donate to Texan relief through Can'd Aid, if they're able to.

"If you can afford to make a donation of any amount (even $10) in honor of my bday, I urge you to contribute to @candaid and help deliver clean drinking water to Texans in need, more info in my stories," she wrote. "Giving is living. 😎 "

Happy birthday to Chelsea Handler, and thank you for this masterclass in how to celebrate a birthday right.

