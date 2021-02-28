Shop the $30 Dress Meghan Markle Wore on Her FaceTime Call with Prince Harry

Royal fans were delighted during Prince Harry and James Corden's interview on The Late Late Show this week, not just by the prince himself, but by a surprise appearance by Harry's wife, Meghan Markle.

Meghan, who is currently pregnant with her and Harry's second child, appeared briefly during the 17-minute segment via FaceTime.

Although not much of Meghan's body was visible during the call, Los Angeles-based clothing brand Velvet Touch confirmed on Instagram that Meghan was wearing its Puff Sleeve Smock Dress during the appearance. The dress is available to order for just $30.

Earlier this week, Prince Harry's hilarious interview with James Corden aired on The Late Late Show and, honestly, it's hard to pick a favorite moment from the segment. Harry and Corden rode around Los Angeles on a double-decker bus, stopped at the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air house for a bathroom break, and even hit a local Spartan Race obstacle course for some military-inspired competition that reminded the internet just how thirst-inducing Prince Harry really is (for the record, he looked amazing in his crewneck t-shirt and black sweatpants).

But, for many, the real highlight of the 17-minute segment came when Harry's wife, Meghan Markle, joined in—virtually, at least. Megan called her husband on FaceTime during the interview to check in after the Fresh Prince house stop on Harry and Corden's the mini-tour of LA.

Meghan's cameo in the segment wasn't long and her full outfit wasn't visible, but it's been confirmed that the Duchess of Sussex, who is currently pregnant with her and Harry's second child, was wearing a blue dress from Velvet Torch, a family-owned business based in Los Angeles.

YouTube

Velvet touch actually confirmed the look on Instagram, showing off screen shots of Meghan from the Late Late Show appearance side-by-side with images of the dress she was wearing, the brand's blue, Puff Sleeve Smock Dress.

"So this happened today!!" Velvet Touch excitedly captioned the post.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Here's the best part of the news: The dress is available to order now and it's ridiculously affordable—not just by royal standards, but by regular human standards too. The dress costs—wait for it—just $30. Order your own below:

Puff Sleeve Smock Dress velvettorchfashions.com $30.00 SHOP NOW

The dress is currently out of stock (not surprising), but is still available to order and, according to the Velvet Touch website, pre-orders should ship no later than March 15.

The order page for the dress on Velvet Touch's website does include the following disclaimer: "This photo shows our original design, but was later changed to have the ties around the sleeve removed." The knit dress features puff sleeves and a smock front and back with a tiered skirt and is made in the United States.

During her brief appearance on the show, Meghan also revealed her cute nickname for Harry.

"Haz, how's your tour of L.A. going?" she asked on the video chat, prompting Corden to say, "Haz? I didn't know we were calling you 'Haz now."

Apparently, no one but Meghan is allowed to use that nickname though.

"You're not my wife," Harry replied.

But, important question: if we buy Meghan's dress from the video call, are we allowed to refer to Harry as "Haz" while wearing it?

Kayleigh Roberts Contributor Kayleigh Roberts is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, covering celebrity and entertainment news, from actual royals like Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle to Hollywood royalty, like Katie Holmes and Chrissy Teigen.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io