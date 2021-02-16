Meghan Markle and Prince Harry delighted fans on Valentine's Day with the news they were expecting another child—but the most observant Sussex followers most likely saw the happy announcement coming, thanks to a major clue the Duchess of Sussex shared last year.

Last week, Meghan won her court battle against Associated Newspapers, publishers of the Mail on Sunday and Mail Online, over their publication of parts of a personal letter she wrote to her father in 2018. The case was prevented from going to trial after Meghan's lawyers successfully requested summary judgement, which saw Associated Newspapers' defense dismissed.

If the judge, Mr Justice Warby, hadn't granted summary judgement, Meghan might have been required to appear in court. The original date for the start of the trial was scheduled for January 11—but in October 2020, Meghan asked the court to postpone it on "confidential grounds," and the date was pushed back to October 15, 2021. While the royal hasn't officially confirmed it, it now seems safe to assume that said "confidential" reason was Meghan's pregnancy.

Marie Claire One Year of Marie Claire Magazine marieclaire.com $15.00 SHOP NOW

After Justice Warby found Associated Newspapers had violated Meghan's "reasonable expectation" of privacy by publishing her letter, as well as infringing on her copyright, the Duchess released a powerful statement about her court victory. "After two long years of pursuing litigation, I am grateful to the courts for holding Associated Newspapers and the Mail on Sunday to account for their illegal and dehumanising practices," she said, as the Guardian reports.

"These tactics—and those of their sister publications Mail Online and the Daily Mail – are not new," Meghan continued. "For these outlets, it’s a game. For me and so many others, it’s real life, real relationships and very real sadness. The damage they have done and continue to do runs deep."

"The world needs reliable, fact-checked, high-quality news. What the Mail on Sunday and its partner publications do is the opposite. We all lose when misinformation sells more than truth, when moral exploitation sells more than decency, and when companies create their business model to profit from people’s pain," the Duchess concluded. "But, for today, with this comprehensive win on both privacy and copyright, we have all won."

Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io