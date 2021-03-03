In promos for his upcoming (and very highly-anticipated) sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey, Prince Harry can be seen wearing a very familiar ensemble: A light gray suit that the royal has worn on several occasions in the past.

Harry has been photographed wearing the sleek gray suit many times in the past few years, including during his and Meghan Markle's visit to Sussex in October 2018 shortly before they announced they were expecting their first child and in his and Meghan's first official photo call with Archie shortly after he was born in May 2019.

Harry isn't the only royal who loves to rewear clothes, of course. Kate Middleton is well-known for recycling looks for public appearances, as is Meghan, who recently rewore a Carolina Hererra dress for the photo she and Harry released with the announcement that they're expecting their second child.

Fun fact: Prince Harry has a favorite suit. He hasn't actually confirmed this fact verbally, but if you subscribe to the belief that actions speak louder than words, he has certainly confirmed it by, well wearing his clearly favorite suit over and over again.

The suit in question is a sleek, light gray jacket with matching pants and, seriously, Harry basically wears it all. The. Damn. Time. Include in the scope of "all the damn time" is his and Meghan Markle's highly-anticipated, upcoming sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey.

In promos for the interview (which airs in its full, 90-minute glory this Sunday night on CBS), Harry can clearly be seen sporting the familiar ensemble. For the interview, Harry kept things casual, wearing the suit sans tie:

Join us for a look back at some other recent appearances by Harry's Favorite Gray Suit™.

October 2018 in Sussex, again sans tie, just days before the couple announced Meghan was pregnant with Archie:

Later in October 2018, during the Invictus Games Closing Ceremony in Sydney:

February 2019 in Morocco, paired with a lavender-colored tie:

And, perhaps most notably—and memorably—in May 2019, dressed up with a dark tie for baby Archie's first photo call/official introduction to the royal-loving public:

In addition to being a frequently re-worn look for the royal, Harry's gray suit is also very affordable by royal standards. According to the Daily Mail, the pants and jacket are believed to be from J. Crew and to have cost around £460 (or roughly $645). Harry isn't the only royal who loves to rewear favorite looks. Kate Middleton is a serial outfit recycler and Meghan actually rewore a favorite Carolina Herrara dress for the photo she and Harry released with their latest pregnancy announcement.

Clearly, this isn't just one of Harry's favorite outfits, it's a milestone outfit. Given the important public (and just, you know, life) events he's worn it for in the past, it seems fair to say it's probably one of Harry's go-to confidence outfits and one that he feels incredible comfortable in. Hopefully this bodes well for the Oprah interview, which we have to admit, we're already popping popcorn for.

Harry and Meghan's sit-down with Oprah is a milestone for the couple in its own right. Not only will it be their big, sit-down interview since their royal exit became permanent, it promises to be full of jaw-dropping moments and candid insights into the couple's struggles with the media and decision to step back from life as working royals.

This week, the Sussexes released a bombshell statement accusing Buckingham Palace of launching a "calculated smear campaign" against them in London Times newspaper in the lead-up to their Oprah interview premiering in the United States.

"Let’s just call this what it is — a calculated smear campaign based on misleading and harmful misinformation. We are disappointed to see this defamatory portrayal of The Duchess of Sussex given credibility by a media outlet. It’s no coincidence that distorted several-year-old accusations aimed at undermining The Duchess are being briefed to the British media shortly before she and The Duke are due to speak openly and honestly about their experience of recent years," a rep for the couple said in a statement. "The Duchess is saddened by this latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself and is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma. She is determined to continue her work building compassion around the world and will keep striving to set an example for doing what is right and doing what is good."

Harry and Meghan's interview with Oprah airs Sunday night at 8 p.m. on CBS.

Kayleigh Roberts Contributor Kayleigh Roberts is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, covering celebrity and entertainment news, from actual royals like Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle to Hollywood royalty, like Katie Holmes and Chrissy Teigen.

