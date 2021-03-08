A New Photo From Meghan & Harry's Maternity Shoot Has Been Revealed

The day after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's emotional interview with Oprah Winfrey, photographer Missan Harriman revealed another gorgeous photo from Meghan and Harry's maternity shoot after the couple announced last night that they are expecting a baby girl due in the summer. The couple originally announced they were expecting a second child last month.

"What wonderful news to celebrate on International Women’s Day! Congratulations my friends, and welcome to the #girldad club H ❤️," Harriman wrote in an Instagram post. In the photo, Meghan is carrying baby Archie barefoot in her arms while wearing an off-the-shoulder dress with Harry hugging her from behind in the backyard of their Santa Barbara home. It really doesn't get anymore adorable than this!

The photo feels like a much-deserved dose of joy after the Sussex's tell-all interview with Oprah, which aired on CBS on Sunday, March 7. In the interview, the couple revealed a range of shocking revelations, including the Palace's concern with Archie's skin color while Meghan was pregnant and the real story behind Meghan and Kate's reported "feud" that the tabloids got completely wrong.

We hope the Sussex's are able to move forward peacefully with their lives, and if this photo is any indication, they already have.

