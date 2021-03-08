Today's Top Stories
1
Stacey Abrams on Her Election Wins & What's Next
2
The Best Looks of Milan Fashion Week Fall 2021
3
Meghan and Harry Share a Sweet Home Video
4
Grand New Party?
5
Work Smarter, Not Harder With These WFH Essentials

A New Photo From Meghan & Harry's Maternity Shoot Has Been Revealed

Photographer Misan Harriman shared the sweet photo.

By Rachel Epstein

The day after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's emotional interview with Oprah Winfrey, photographer Missan Harriman revealed another gorgeous photo from Meghan and Harry's maternity shoot after the couple announced last night that they are expecting a baby girl due in the summer. The couple originally announced they were expecting a second child last month.

"What wonderful news to celebrate on International Women’s Day! Congratulations my friends, and welcome to the #girldad club H ❤️," Harriman wrote in an Instagram post. In the photo, Meghan is carrying baby Archie barefoot in her arms while wearing an off-the-shoulder dress with Harry hugging her from behind in the backyard of their Santa Barbara home. It really doesn't get anymore adorable than this!

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

The photo feels like a much-deserved dose of joy after the Sussex's tell-all interview with Oprah, which aired on CBS on Sunday, March 7. In the interview, the couple revealed a range of shocking revelations, including the Palace's concern with Archie's skin color while Meghan was pregnant and the real story behind Meghan and Kate's reported "feud" that the tabloids got completely wrong.

We hope the Sussex's are able to move forward peacefully with their lives, and if this photo is any indication, they already have.

Related Stories
The Internet Reacts to Meghan and Harry Interview
Why Prince Harry Asked the Royal Family for Help
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
A Body Language Expert on the Oprah Interview
Why Is the Royal Family Called "The Firm?"
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Prince Harry: The Queen Was Advised Not to See Me
The Palace Had Concerns About Archie's Skin
Harry Says Racism Was "A Large Part" Of Leaving
A Look Back at Princess Anne's Life in Photos
A Look at Royal Family Portraits Through the Years
Meghan and Harry Share a Sweet Home Video
Prince Harry: "I Think My Mum Saw It Coming"
Meghan Markle Reveals She Had Suicidal Thoughts