The Palace committed to look into the claims after they were made public in a Times of London article published on March 2. "The Royal Household has had a Dignity at Work policy in place for a number of years and does not and will not tolerate bullying or harassment in the workplace," Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

Meghan's office has reportedly "written to Buckingham Palace demanding to see any documents, emails or text messages relating to the bullying complaint against her," a senior Palace source told the Daily Mail.

Meghan's request has reportedly been passed on to Prince Charles, whose "closest aides are now conducting a search of files," according to the Daily Mail.

The investigation comes after a Times of London article, published on March 2, that alleged Meghan bullied members of the royal staff during her time at Kensington Palace with Prince Harry.

After the article was published, Buckingham Palace pledged in a statement to look into the claims against Meghan.

"We are clearly very concerned about allegations in the Times following claims made by former staff of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex," the Palace said in it's statement. "Accordingly, our HR team will look into the circumstances outlined in the article. Members of staff involved at the time, including those who have left the Household, will be invited to participate to see if lessons can be learned. The Royal Household has had a Dignity at Work policy in place for a number of years and does not and will not tolerate bullying or harassment in the workplace."

While the Palace initially seemed poised to handle the inquiry internally, the royals are now considering bringing in an independent law firm to conduct the investigation, according to a report from The Sun.

Meghan has vehemently denied the claims. "The duchess is saddened by this latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself and is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma," a spokesperson for Meghan said in a statement after the Times of London piece ran. "She is determined to continue her work building compassion around the world and will keep striving to set an example for doing what is right and doing what is good."

