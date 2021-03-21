Prince William Still Misses Prince Harry a Year After the Royal Exit

Even a year after the royal exit, Prince William feels the loss of his close relationship with younger brother Prince Harry daily, royal insiders say.

Prince William still feels the loss left by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal exit, more than a year after the Sussexes' big move.

According to a new report in the UK’s Sunday Times, no matter how strained their relationship may be, William still actively misses his younger brother now that Harry and his family have relocated to California in the wake of their royal exit.

Not only is William feeling lonely after Harry's exit, but sources close to the royal family told the paper that the Sussexes' royal exit has also dramatically changed what the future looks like for William, who will someday be the monarch himself.



He "definitely feels the pressure now it’s all on him — his future looks different because of his brother’s choices, it’s not easy," a friend told the Sunday Times.

The brothers' relationship has been infamously strained in recent years. When Harry was asked about the state of his relationship with William during his and Meghan Markle's sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey earlier this month, he confirmed that he and William remain distant.

"As I said before, I love William to bits. We’ve been through hell together and we have a shared experience, but we are on different paths," Harry explained. "The relationship is 'space' at the moment. And time heals all things, hopefully.

