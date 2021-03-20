Today's Top Stories
1
How to Show Your Support for the AAPI Community
2
Editor-Approved Spring Nail Polishes
3
Say Goodbye to Your Tall-Girl Jeans Struggles
4
This $20 Hairbrush Transformed My Curls
5
Everyone Needs to Watch James McAvoy on 'Bake Off'

Prince Philip Is Reportedly Not Aware of the Full Extent of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Tell-All Fallout

By Kayleigh Roberts
prince philip prince harry meghan markle interview
Getty Images
  • Even though the explosive, tell-all interview that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did with Oprah Winfrey has been dominating headlines since it premiered earlier this month, the royal family has done everything they can to shield the ailing Prince Philip from the drama, a royal expert says.
    • "The family are very keen that he's not aware of the full extent of the interview," royal author and expert Katie Nicholl explained in a recent interview, adding that while it's been "impossible for him to completely avoid it....efforts were made to protect [Prince Philip] from the full force of the fallout."
      • In a recent column for Vanity Fair, Nicholl wrote that Harry has been in regular contact with this grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, and that he's been receiving regular updates about his grandfather's health.

        Prince Philip has been focused on his recovery in recent weeks, even as revelations from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's explosive, tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey have dominated the headlines.

        In an interview with Australian outlet 9Honey, royal author and expert Katie Nicholl explained that the royal family has made a point of shielding the 99-year-old royal from the fallout in the press from Harry and Meghan's 90-minute sit-down with Oprah.

        "The family are very keen that he's not aware of the full extent of the interview," Nicholl explained. The royal expert went on to say that the breadth of coverage of the Sussexes' interview has made it "impossible for him to completely avoid it....efforts were made to protect [Prince Philip] from the full force of the fallout."

        Marie Claire Magazine
        marieclaire.com
        $15.00
        Two Years of Marie Claire Magazine
        Earlier this week, the Duke of Edinburgh left the hospital after a monthlong stint that included a procedure for a heart condition.

        "It was a great relief to see him leave in a car, not an ambulance, but he did look very, very frail in the backseat and I know the family are relieved he's home but also deeply concerned about his health," Nicholl said, according to the Daily Mail.

        In a post for Vanity Fair, Nicholl said that Harry has been in regular contact with this grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, and that he's been receiving regular updates about his grandfather's health.

        Related Stories
        Charles Feels Let Down by Harry and Meghan
        William and Harry Have Trust Issues
        This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
        Charles Feels Let Down by Harry and Meghan
        William and Harry Have Trust Issues
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        Harry Wrote a Forward for a Kids' Book About Loss
        A Look at Royal Family Portraits Through the Years
        A Look Back at Princess Anne's Life in Photos
        Princess Eugenie Shares a New Photo of Her Son
        Meghan Wants to See Palace's Bullying Evidence
        The Cambridge Kids Write Letters to Granny Diana
        Kate Middleton Pays Tribute to Sarah Everard
        Will Is Determined to Stay in Control, Expert Says