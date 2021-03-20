Prince Philip Is Reportedly Not Aware of the Full Extent of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Tell-All Fallout

Even though the explosive, tell-all interview that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did with Oprah Winfrey has been dominating headlines since it premiered earlier this month, the royal family has done everything they can to shield the ailing Prince Philip from the drama, a royal expert says.

"The family are very keen that he's not aware of the full extent of the interview," royal author and expert Katie Nicholl explained in a recent interview, adding that while it's been "impossible for him to completely avoid it....efforts were made to protect [Prince Philip] from the full force of the fallout."

In a recent column for Vanity Fair, Nicholl wrote that Harry has been in regular contact with this grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, and that he's been receiving regular updates about his grandfather's health.

In an interview with Australian outlet 9Honey, royal author and expert Katie Nicholl explained that the royal family has made a point of shielding the 99-year-old royal from the fallout in the press from Harry and Meghan's 90-minute sit-down with Oprah.

Earlier this week, the Duke of Edinburgh left the hospital after a monthlong stint that included a procedure for a heart condition.

"It was a great relief to see him leave in a car, not an ambulance, but he did look very, very frail in the backseat and I know the family are relieved he's home but also deeply concerned about his health," Nicholl said, according to the Daily Mail.

