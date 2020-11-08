Kendall Jenner Went Casually Shopping in a Sports Bra with Hailey Baldwin in LA This Weekend

On Friday, November 6, Kendall Jenner stepped out for a low-key hang out/shopping trip with her good friend Hailey Baldwin.

Kendall, in true Kendall fashion, casually wore a sports bra for the occasion, because why not, right?

Hailey, for her part, wore an oversized Changes hoodie from husband Justin Bieber's tour merch. She paired the hoodie, which proudly said "Bieber" on the front, with a pair of barely-there, skin-tight short shorts.

Looking for some light, casual celebrity news to cleanse you media palate a bit after all of the monumental, wonderful, world- and life-changing news this weekend? Well, how is this for some celebrity brain fluff: Kendall Jenner stepped out in a sports bra to go shopping, grab smoothies, and generally hang out with her friend Hailey Baldwin on Friday in Los Angeles.

Yep, that's definitely some celebrity brain fluff. But sometimes that's what your brain needs, just to take a second and prepare to process more complicated and important things, so here we are.

Kendall looked all kinds of breezy and casual in a tight, black Nike sports bra, which she paired with high-waisted, very tight leggings and a loose-fitting, cropped brown sweater. She accessorized, as any responsible human being should in 2020, with a face mask.

BG004/Bauer-Griffin Getty Images

MEGA Getty Images

BG004/Bauer-Griffin Getty Images

Hailey also wore a face mask like a good, responsible person, obviously, and she also sported an oversized Changes hoodie straight from her husband Justin Bieber's line of merch. She paired the hoodie with skin-tight pair of bicycle shorts, creating a pretty glorious illusion of pantless-ness in many pictures:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Does your brain feel all rested and refreshed now and ready to tackle the hard-hitting questions of the world? Good.

Kayleigh Roberts Contributor Kayleigh Roberts is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, covering celebrity and entertainment news, from actual royals like Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle to Hollywood royalty, like Katie Holmes and Chrissy Teigen.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io