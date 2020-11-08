Today's Top Stories
Kendall Jenner Went Casually Shopping in a Sports Bra with Hailey Baldwin in LA This Weekend

By Kayleigh Roberts
    • Kendall, in true Kendall fashion, casually wore a sports bra for the occasion, because why not, right?
      • Hailey, for her part, wore an oversized Changes hoodie from husband Justin Bieber's tour merch. She paired the hoodie, which proudly said "Bieber" on the front, with a pair of barely-there, skin-tight short shorts.

        Looking for some light, casual celebrity news to cleanse you media palate a bit after all of the monumental, wonderful, world- and life-changing news this weekend? Well, how is this for some celebrity brain fluff: Kendall Jenner stepped out in a sports bra to go shopping, grab smoothies, and generally hang out with her friend Hailey Baldwin on Friday in Los Angeles.

        Yep, that's definitely some celebrity brain fluff. But sometimes that's what your brain needs, just to take a second and prepare to process more complicated and important things, so here we are.

        Kendall looked all kinds of breezy and casual in a tight, black Nike sports bra, which she paired with high-waisted, very tight leggings and a loose-fitting, cropped brown sweater. She accessorized, as any responsible human being should in 2020, with a face mask.

        los angeles, ca november 06 kendall jenner is seen on november 06, 2020 in los angeles, california photo by bg004bauer griffingc images
        BG004/Bauer-GriffinGetty Images
        los angeles, ca november 6 kendall jenner out and about on november 6, 2020 in los angeles, california photo by crownmediamegagc images
        MEGAGetty Images
        los angeles, ca november 06 kendall jenner and hailey bieber are seen on november 06, 2020 in los angeles, california photo by bg004bauer griffingc images
        BG004/Bauer-GriffinGetty Images

        Hailey also wore a face mask like a good, responsible person, obviously, and she also sported an oversized Changes hoodie straight from her husband Justin Bieber's line of merch. She paired the hoodie with skin-tight pair of bicycle shorts, creating a pretty glorious illusion of pantless-ness in many pictures:

        hailey baldwin
        Getty Images
        hailey baldwin
        Getty Images

        Does your brain feel all rested and refreshed now and ready to tackle the hard-hitting questions of the world? Good.

