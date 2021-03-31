Today's Top Stories
Rihanna Wore the Best Outfit Anyone's Ever Worn to Go Grocery Shopping

By Emily Dixon

    I am fairly confident that I have never gone grocery shopping in anything other than leggings and whatever ancient T-shirt I laid my hands on first, and that is just one of many reasons why Rihanna is a global fashion icon and I...am not. She picked up groceries in Beverly Hills Monday wearing what is absolutely the best outfit Bristol Farms has ever seen or will ever see, a gift to the Navy in an era that, thanks to the pandemic, is sorely lacking Rihanna red carpet appearances.

    As Harper's Bazaar reports, Rihanna did some shopping in a delightfully summery ensemble, pairing a printed camp collar shirt from Celine Homme's collaboration with artist Tyson Reeder with a distressed denim miniskirt and ankle chain heels by Amina Muaddi. She wore a pink bralet under her loosely buttoned shirt, with pink boxer shorts visible under her skirt. And her accessories were just as excellent: She wore a flat gold chain necklace, a gold watch with several gold bracelets, black and white checkerboard sunglasses (tucked into her shirt), an assortment of statement rings, and a neon green face mask.

    los angeles, ca march 29 rihanna stops for groceries on march 29, 2021 in los angeles, california photo by rachpootmegagc images
    Rachpoot/MEGAGetty Images

    In very good news, Rihanna's exact shirt is still in stock, retailing at $790 from Mr Porter (the shirt replicates Tyson Reeder's artwork 'Autobahn,' as part of Celine Homme's Spring/Summer 2021 collection "The Dancing Kid.") In less good news, her shoes—the Henson style by Amina Muaddi in white, as identified by Who What Wear—are out of stock pretty much everywhere. And in exceptional news, Rihanna recently hinted that she's releasing a new single. So many emotions in one paragraph!

