Gigi Hadid wore a bright yellow knit co-ord on a walk with daughter Khai in New York City Thursday.

The supermodel paired her Amiss Conception set with a pastel pink bucket hat and bright fuchsia sneakers.

It's the second knit co-ord Hadid's worn this week.

Gigi Hadid has sported some exceptional outfits on her recent New York City walks with baby daughter Khai, and her latest might just be the best yet. Hadid was spotted pushing Khai in a stroller in a bordering-on-fluorescent yellow ensemble Thursday, adding flashes of pastel pink and fuchsia to the hi vis look.

The supermodel wore a polo sweater and matching knit pants by Amiss Conception, as Vogue reports (the very fitting shade name? "Yolk.") In fact, it's the second knit co-ord she's worn in a week: On another walk with Khai, Hadid wore a ribbed, slate gray cardigan with matching knit pants.

Hadid completed her bright yellow look with white socks, fuchsia sneakers, a pastel pink Prada bucket hat, a pink face mask, and white sunglasses. Bid farewell to your all-black winter ensembles, readers! Hadid just gave us a masterclass in colorful spring dressing!

Raymond Hall Getty Images

Zayn Malik, Khai's dad and Hadid's boyfriend, recently opened up about how the couple are adjusting to new parenthood. Speaking on iHeartRadio's Valentine in the Morning, Malik revealed, "Honestly, it's amazing. A lot of people that I was speaking to obviously before she was born and stuff were like, you know, it's a big adjustment and it's going to be a massive change and stuff, but honestly she's an amazing baby. It's been really easy for me and Gig to kind of just ease into it."

"She's made it really easy for us, she sleeps really well and she loves her milk. It's just feeding and changing diapers at the moment," he added, calling Hadid "a wicked mum." Cute!

Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

