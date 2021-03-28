The Palace Has Been Inundated with Letters Since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Tell-All Interview

Following the premiere of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's bombshell tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, the Palace has been flooded with mail from the public.

To say that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's recent sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey has caused a stir would be a huge understatement. The 90-minute, televised special, which premiered in the United States on March 7, was a tell-all, packed with shocking revelations about the couple's experiences in the royal family and their reasons for stepping back from royal duties.

Since the interview aired, it has dominated conversations among many royal fans. While the Sussexes have enjoyed an outpouring of support from many fans, the same has apparently been true of the Queen. According to the Mirror, the Palace has been flooded with mail following the interview, and "sources say sacks full of letters, cards and gifts are delivered to Windsor Castle every day."

And how does the Queen feel about this outpouring? Great, apparently. The monarch is reportedly "pleased" to be receiving supportive messages from the public following the interview, in which Harry and Meghan alleged, racism in the royal family and a lack of support for Meghan during her struggles with mental health.

What's more, according to the Mail on Sunday , the Queen's lady-in-waiting, Dame Mary Morrison, is reportedly replying to every one of these letters. And she's not just forwarding a form response back to everyone who writes, either. Some of Dame Mary's replies are "personal," apparently, thanking people for their support and passing on the Queen's appreciation.

The Mail on Sunday's royal source stresses, however, that this influx of letters from the public isn't totally unique to the Sussexes' interview and the ensuing drama.

"We have seen a spike in correspondence after the interview in the same way that it might spike after any other event," the source explained.

On March 8, the day after Harry and Meghan's interview premiered, the Queen released a brief statement via Buckingham Palace. The statement acknowledged that important issues, including some of racism, were raised during the interview, but didn't get into specifics.

"The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan," the statement read. "The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much-loved family members."

