Kristen Stewart's Girlfriend Gushes About Their "Cute Little Family" in a Sweet Birthday Tribute Post

On Friday, April 9, actress Kristen Stewart celebrated her 31st birthday and her girlfriend, screenwriter Dylan Meyer, made a point to mark the occasion with a sweet birthday tribute post on Instagram.

"Life sure is sweeter with this cute little family. Happy birthday, kiddo. You knock my socks off," Meyer wrote along with a sweet, black and white photo of Stewart and her dog, Cole, that appears to have been taken at the beach.

Stewart and Meyer were first linked romantically in August 2019 and have been going strong ever since. Although they're generally pretty private, Meyer has shared a handful of sweet pictures of them together on her Instagram over the years.

Meyer took to Instagram to gush about Stewart in honor of her 31st birthday, which she celebrated on Friday. Stewart was first romantically linked to her screenwriter girlfriend in August 2019 (following the actress' split from Stella Maxwell), and the pair have been going strong ever since.

"Life sure is sweeter with this cute little family. Happy birthday, kiddo. You knock my socks off," Meyer captioned a simple, black and white photo of Stewart and her beloved dog, Cole. In the picture, both Stewart and Cole are looking back over their shoulders to smile at the camera, taking a break from gazing at the stunning ocean view that's out ahead of them.

Even though Stewart and Meyer weren't romantically linked until the summer of 2019, the actress revealed during an interview with Howard Stern that they actually met six years earlier on a movie set before ultimately reconnecting at a mutual friend's birthday party.

"The day that I met her, all bets were off," Stewart explained. "I was like, 'Where have I been and how have I not known you?' She's been, like, living in LA alongside my life somehow but not ever converging?"

Now that their lives have converged, Stewart and Meyer seem deliriously happy together. The couple is generally fairly private, but Meyer has shared a handful of pictures of the two of them together on her Instagram over the years (and, spoiler alert, each and every one is incredible).

Here's a look back at some of the sweet couple photos Meyer has shared of herself and Stewart, giving fans a glimpse into their relationship.

October 2019:

August 2020:

November 2020:

December 2020:

