Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor and Pete Davidson appeared to confirm their rumored relationship via jewelry.

Dyvenor was spotted wearing a silver initial necklace wearing "PD" during a YouTube Q&A—and Davidson wore the exact same one on the Tonight Show.

Rumors that the pair were dating began to circulate last month.

Looks like a certain celebrity relationship is very much going strong! Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor and Saturday Night Live's Pete Davidson first sparked dating rumors last month, and while neither has directly confirmed their relationship, their recent choice of jewelry might just have done the job for them.

As E! reports, Dynevor wore a silver initial necklace reading "PD" for a YouTube Q&A (see a photo over at E!)—which, you'll be aware, are both her initials and Davidson's. And on a recent appearance on the Tonight Show, Davidson wore the exact same necklace. Quite the coincidence, wouldn't you say?

Dynevor and Davidson were reportedly spotted together on multiple occasions in the U.K. last month, with Davidson flying out to visit his long-distance significant other as she filmed upcoming project The Colour Room. An eyewitness spotted the couple in Caverswall, England, saying, "It looked like they were in a relationship and they seemed happy together."

"Pete and Phoebe are still going strong despite not being able to physically spend time together," an insider told Us Weekly. "They keep in touch over text and FaceTime. Right now, they’re just focused on work." The new couple are taking things slow, the source added, saying, "They’re not looking to rush things."

The closest we've got to a confirmation of the relationship? Davidson joined a Zoom Q&A with students from Marquette University, and was asked to identify his celebrity crush, as E! reports. Davidson's response: "I'm with my celebrity crush." Very into this relationship already!

