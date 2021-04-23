Alexis Ohanian said he's happy to be known as "Serena Williams' husband" on Twitter earlier this week.

Ohanian responded to a tweet reading, "I love how you don't mind that they call you Serena Williams' husband."

"I'll be a self-made billionaire one day and most people will still know me as Serena's husband (or Olympia's dad) and that's fine by me," he wrote.

Yes, Alexis Ohanian might have co-founded Reddit, but when you're married to the greatest athlete of all time, Serena Williams, your own career tends to command a little less time in the spotlight. And that's just fine with Ohanian, he revealed on social media this week.

Responding to a tweet reading, "I love how you don't mind that they call you Serena Williams' husband," the internet entrepreneur wrote, "I'll be a self-made billionaire one day and most people will still know me as Serena's husband (or Olympia's dad) and that's fine by me." He shared a screenshot of his tweet on Instagram, adding the caption, "TBH I'm hoping to be known as "@olympiaohanian's papa." All of this! I love it!

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Marie Claire Two Years of Marie Claire Magazine marieclaire.com $15.00 SHOP NOW

Ohanian, you'll be aware, is one of Williams' biggest cheerleaders, recently supporting her at the Australian Open in a truly exceptional t-shirt dedicated to his wife. The shirt read, "GREATEST FEMALE ATHLETE," with the "female" modifier crossed out, accurately reflecting Williams' GOAT status.

Williams recently shared the secrets to a happy marriage in a Q&A with Bumble. Asked, "What were you surprised to learn about marriage?" she replied, "Marriage is not bliss, but it can be if you work at it." Responding to the following question, "What have you learned about love?" Williams said, "I learned that love is an amazing feeling, and if you have an opportunity to feel it, then it's a special thing." Lovely!

Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io