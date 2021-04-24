Katie Holmes and Emilio Vitolo, Jr.'s Relationship Is Reportedly Cooling Off

Things have started to slow down between Katie Holmes and New York City chef Emilio Vitolo, Jr., according to a new report.

The actress, 42, and chef, 33, were first photographed getting cozy in September of last year and have been incredibly close throughout the pandemic. Holmes has recently been out of NYC filming a movie, however, and her job and position as a single mom have apparently been impacting the relationship.

"Katie has a lot of big priorities in her life—she’s a single mom, her daughter always comes first and things were moving very fast," a source close to the couple explained.

Katie Holmes and Emilio Vitolo, Jr. are slowing things down, apparently.

According to a new report from Page Six, the couple, who were first photographed together last fall and have seemed pretty inseparable since, are still together, but "things have definitely cooled down."

A source told the publication that Holmes, who has been away from her home base in New York City recently filming a movie, just has a lot on her plate and less time recently to focus on the relationship.

"Katie has a lot of big priorities in her life—she’s a single mom, her daughter always comes first and things were moving very fast," the insider explained.

Vitolo Jr. confirmed the relationship in December in an Instagram post celebrating Holmes' birthday.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

"The most amazing ,kindest, beautiful person ❤️," he captioned a black and white picture of himself and Holmes laughing. "Every time I see your face it makes me smile . Happy Birthday !!! I love you !!"



Kayleigh Roberts Contributor Kayleigh Roberts is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, covering celebrity and entertainment news, from actual royals like Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle to Hollywood royalty, like Katie Holmes and Chrissy Teigen.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io