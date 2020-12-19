Today's Top Stories
Katie Holmes' Boyfriend, Emilio Vitolo, Just Made Their Relationship Instagram Official

By Kayleigh Roberts
new york, new york september 22 katie holmes r and emilio vitolo jr are seen on september 22, 2020 in new york city photo by gothamgc images
GothamGetty Images
    • Emilio took the big social media step with a touching tribute post in honor of Katie's birthday, sharing an adorable, black and white photo of the couple laughing together on his Instagram grid.
      • In his sweet caption, Emilio described Katie as "the most amazing, kindest, beautiful person" and publicly declared his love for her.

        Today in celebrity couple news: Katie Holmes and her celebrity chef boyfriend Emilio Vitolo, Jr. have taken that all-important social media step and gone Instagram official with their love.

        Emilio was actually the one who took the plunge, sharing a personal photo of himself and Katie and publicly declaring his love for her (yes, directly, with the L-word and everything) in a sweet tribute post in honor of the actress' 42nd birthday, which she celebrated on Friday, December 18.

        "The most amazing, kindest, beautiful person ❤️," Vitolo wrote in his sweet tribute post, along with a slightly blurry—but still very adorable—black and white photo of him and Katie laughing and having a great time together. "Every time I see your face it makes me smile. Happy Birthday !!! I love you !!"

        This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

        Katie and Emilio were first spotted together earlier this fall and their casual and romantic strolls around New York City have since become a staple of our celebrity photo diet. This isn't technically the first time Emilio has mentioned Katie on social media. In November, he gushed about her Vogue Australia cover on his Instagram Story, but his birthday tribute marks the first time the couple has gone grid official and shared something more permanent about their love online.

