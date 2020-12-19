Katie Holmes' Boyfriend, Emilio Vitolo, Just Made Their Relationship Instagram Official

One of 2020's most talked about celebrity couples just hit a major milestone: Katie Holmes and her celebrity chef BF, Emlio Vitolo, Jr., are now Instagram official.

Emilio took the big social media step with a touching tribute post in honor of Katie's birthday, sharing an adorable, black and white photo of the couple laughing together on his Instagram grid.

In his sweet caption, Emilio described Katie as "the most amazing, kindest, beautiful person" and publicly declared his love for her.

Emilio was actually the one who took the plunge, sharing a personal photo of himself and Katie and publicly declaring his love for her (yes, directly, with the L-word and everything) in a sweet tribute post in honor of the actress' 42nd birthday, which she celebrated on Friday, December 18.

"The most amazing, kindest, beautiful person ❤️," Vitolo wrote in his sweet tribute post, along with a slightly blurry—but still very adorable—black and white photo of him and Katie laughing and having a great time together. "Every time I see your face it makes me smile. Happy Birthday !!! I love you !!"

Katie and Emilio were first spotted together earlier this fall and their casual and romantic strolls around New York City have since become a staple of our celebrity photo diet. This isn't technically the first time Emilio has mentioned Katie on social media. In November, he gushed about her Vogue Australia cover on his Instagram Story, but his birthday tribute marks the first time the couple has gone grid official and shared something more permanent about their love online.

