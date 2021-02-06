Katie Holmes Showed Off Her Artistic Hobby During Her Latest Walk with Emilio Vitolo, Jr. in NYC

In her latest adorable stroll through New York City with boyfriend Emilo Vitolo, Jr., Katie Holmes showed off a cool, artistic hobby as she and Emilio snapped pictures on a large, black SLR camera.

Katie Holmes was spotted out and about, showcasing a very artistic talent this week.

During a walk outside in New York City on Wednesday with her boyfriend, noted chef Emilio Vitolo, Jr., Katie held a large camera and snapped pictures of the snowy cityscape. Katie and Emilio engaged in some cutesy couple-ness, with both of them sporting black face masks from evolvetogether.

As usual, of course, Katie kept the rest of her outfit chic AF on the walk, this time in a mostly monochrome look in shades of gray and white. Katie wore wide-legged gray jeans and a white crew-neck sweater, which she paired with a cozy-looking, oversized gray wool coat, and a maroon newsboy cap that was just downright adorable. The 42-year-old actress accessorized the ensemble with a pair of Le Canon Boots in Noir by Frame and a leather "Sidekick" shoulder tote by Harmin.

Katie and Suri also memorably worked on adorable tie-dye projects during quarantine. Katie shared pictures of their masterpieces on Instagram last spring:

