Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez were spotted having dinner together in Los Angeles Friday, just over a week after announcing their breakup.

An onlooker told Entertainment Tonight that "the dinner did not appear to be a romantic situation," with Lopez and Rodriguez arriving and leaving separately.

In their statement announcing their separation, Lopez and Rodriguez said, "We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so."

Some happy news for the J-Rod/A.Lo stans, who are currently in mourning after the former couple announced their separation: Lopez and Rodriguez were spotted having dinner together on Friday, as Entertainment Tonight reports. Which suggests that they're intending to stay close—just like they said in their breakup statement. J.Lo and A-Rod announced their split in a statement delivered to the Today show on April 15, saying, "We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so."

Lopez and Rodriguez were seen dining at the Hotel Bel Air in Los Angeles on Friday night, with an onlooker telling Entertainment Tonight that "the dinner did not appear to be a romantic situation." The pair arrived and left separately, the observer added.

J.Lo and A-Rod began dating in 2017, and got engaged in 2019, though the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to repeatedly delay their wedding. While breakup rumors first began to circulate last month, the then-couple shut them down at the time, saying in a statement, "All the reports are inaccurate. We are working through some things."

On April 15, however, Lopez and Rodriguez made their separation official, through the aforementioned statement shared on the Today show. "We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects," they said. "We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support."

