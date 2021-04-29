Today's Top Stories
Kendall Jenner's Pastel Yellow Co-ord Just Screams Spring

By Emily Dixon

    Kendall Jenner has gifted us a slew of exceptional outfits during her latest trip to New York City, but her newest might just be the best yet. On Wednesday, Jenner was spotted out and about in Tribeca, wearing a yellow twill co-ord that couldn't be more spring-appropriate. Jenner wore high-waisted yellow trousers, a matching yellow shirt, and a white crop top underneath, completing the look with all black accessories: Doc Martens, a face mask, and sunglasses.

    The day before, meanwhile, Jenner headed out in head-to-toe The Row, wearing a billowing white button down over a white t-shirt, beige pleated trousers with a black leather belt, and black thong kitten heels. She carried a mini beige purse, and wore a pleated camel face mask. Jenner's stylist, Dani Michelle, explained her affinity for the brand in an interview with Vogue, saying, "Right now, she’s gravitating towards a minimal style, and The Row was one of the ways we executed it."

    Observe, two very good outfits:

    new york, new york april 28 kendall jenner is seen in tribeca on april 28, 2021 in new york city photo by gothamgc images
    GothamGetty Images
    new york, new york april 27 kendall jenner is seen in tribeca on april 27, 2021 in new york city photo by gothamgc images
    GothamGetty Images

    While Jenner has yet to confirm the exact styles she was wearing, I'm happy to report that my daily wistful scrolls through the Net-a-Porter new in section have finally paid off. Her yellow co-ord looks to be the work of Meryll Rogge, while her beige trousers and black kitten heels look a lot like the "Phoebe" and "Constance" styles from The Row. There's a few sizes still in stock at time of writing, though you'd better be extremely quick:

    Twill shirt
    Meryll Rogge net-a-porter.com
    $610.00
    SHOP NOW
    Twill flared pants
    Meryll Rogge net-a-porter.com
    $510.00
    SHOP NOW
    Phoebe woven wide-leg pants
    The Row net-a-porter.com
    $1,690.00
    SHOP NOW
    Constance leather slingback sandals
    The Row net-a-porter.com
    $850.00
    SHOP NOW
