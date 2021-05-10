Meghan Markle Wore a Meaningful Women's Power Necklace in Her Vax Live Video

In her pre-taped video appearance on this weekend's Global Citizen's Vax Live: The Concert To Reunite The World broadcast, Meghan Markle wore a very meaningful necklace.

The Duchess of Sussex wore a poppy-print Carolina Herrera dress and accessorized with Awe Inspired's 14K gold Woman Power Charm Necklace.

In her speech, Meghan spoke about gender equity and the pandemic and even mentioned her unborn daughter, who is due to be born this summer. "My husband and I are thrilled to soon be welcoming a daughter," she said in the speech. "It's a feeling of joy we share with millions of other families around the world. When we think of her, we think of all the young women and girls around the globe who must be given the ability and support to lead us forward."

Meghan Markle is giving new meaning to the term "statement necklace."

This weekend, the Duchess of Sussex appeared on the broadcast of Global Citizen's Vax Live: The Concert To Reunite The World in a pre-taped message in which she discussed the impact of the pandemic on women and especially on women of color going forward.

The video was filmed outdoors in a lovely garden, and in it, Meghan wore a beautiful, $1,690 poppy print shirtdress from Carolina Herrera. She accessorized the look with a powerful, meaningful necklace, as well.

The necklace appears to be Awe Inspired's 14K gold Woman Power Charm Necklace, which "combines the female Venus symbol with a protesting fist. It is embellished with a genuine purple amethyst, a protective stone associated with abundance and enlightenment," according to the official product description.

The necklace retails for $140 and is currently (and unsurprisingly) sold out, but is seemingly expected to be restocked. You can sign up here to be notified when it becomes available again.

During the speech, Meghan discussed the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on women, especially women of color.

"The past year has been defined by communities coming together tirelessly and heroically to tackle COVID-19," she said. "And we've gathered tonight because the road ahead is getting brighter, but it's going to take every one of us to find our way forward. As campaign chairs of VAX LIVE, my husband and I believe it's critical that our recovery prioritizes the health, safety and success of everyone, and particularly women who have been disproportionately affected by this pandemic. Women, and especially women of color, have seen a generation of economic gain wiped out. Since the pandemic began, nearly 5.5 million women have lost work in the U.S., and 47 million more women around the world are expected to slip into extreme poverty."

Meghan also made a rare comment about her daughter, who is due to be born this summer.

"My husband and I are thrilled to soon be welcoming a daughter," she said." It's a feeling of joy we share with millions of other families around the world. When we think of her, we think of all the young women and girls around the globe who must be given the ability and support to lead us forward."

