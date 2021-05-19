Some happy news for your Wednesday morning: Princess Beatrice is expecting her first child with her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi! The Palace announced the news on Instagram with a photo of the couple on their wedding day.

"👶 Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in autumn of this year. The Queen has been informed and both families are delighted with the news. 📸 The couple are pictured on their wedding day in July 2020."

Beatrice and Edoardo secretly wed last June at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor in front of 20 guests, including the Queen. The couple started dating in 2018 and announced their engagement in September 2019. The news comes as a bright spot for the royal family in recent weeks after the death of Prince Philip in April.

Congrats to Beatrice and Edoardo!

