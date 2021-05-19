Today's Top Stories
1
Joie de Tracee
2
SCOTUS Will Hear a Major Abortion Case
3
Our Favorite Summertime Pajamas
4
Renee Montgomery on Becoming Co-Owner of the Dream
5
5 Wellness Vacations That Aren't Wellness Retreats

Princess Beatrice Is Expecting Her First Child With Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

By Rachel Epstein
paris, france october 19 princess beatrice d’york and her fiance edoardo mapelli mozzi attend the wedding of prince jean christophe napoleon and olympia von arco zinneberg at les invalides on october 19, 2019 in paris, france photo by luc castelgetty images
Luc CastelGetty Images

Some happy news for your Wednesday morning: Princess Beatrice is expecting her first child with her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi! The Palace announced the news on Instagram with a photo of the couple on their wedding day.

"👶 Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in autumn of this year. The Queen has been informed and both families are delighted with the news. 📸 The couple are pictured on their wedding day in July 2020."

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Beatrice and Edoardo secretly wed last June at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor in front of 20 guests, including the Queen. The couple started dating in 2018 and announced their engagement in September 2019. The news comes as a bright spot for the royal family in recent weeks after the death of Prince Philip in April.

Congrats to Beatrice and Edoardo!

Related Stories
A Look at Royal Family Portraits Through the Years
Eugenie Gushes Over Husband Jack on Instagram
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
Queen's Cousin Accused of Selling Access to Putin
Meghan Wore a Meaningful Necklace for Vax Live
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Queen Elizabeth Is Now Selling Beer and Gin
Meghan Markle Wore Carolina Herrera for Vax Live
Princess Charlotte, 6, Tells Everyone She's 16
Meghan Wears Cartier Tank Watch for Vax Live
Meghan Discussed Her Daughter in Vax Live Speech
Prince Harry Talks Digital Pandemic at Vax Live
Harry and Will Have Been Arguing for Months Now
Prince Harry Doesn't Regret His Oprah Interview