Today's Top Stories
1
Meghan and Harry Reveal Their Daughter's Name
2
The Best Bollywood Movies Ever
3
24 Hours with Kate Winslet
4
Trolls Thought I Was Anthony Weiner’s Mistress
5
How to Afford Your Post-Pandemic Getaway

Lilibet Diana’s Name Has a Sweet Link to Meghan Markle's Mom, Doria Ragland

By Emily Dixon
berkshire, england may 18 meghan markle and her mother, doria ragland arrive at cliveden house hotel on the national trusts cliveden estate to spend the night before her wedding to prince harry on may 18, 2018 in berkshire, england photo by steve parsons pool getty images
WPA PoolGetty Images

    Meghan Markle and Prince Harry delighted royal fans Sunday when they announced the arrival of their second child, Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, a younger sibling to Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. An official statement on the Sussexes' Archewell website explained that Lili, who was born on Friday, June 4, was "named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet," while "her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales."

    But Lili's lovely name also has a sweet connection to the Duchess of Sussex's mom, Doria Ragland, as People notes. On her former lifestyle site The Tig, Meghan listed her nicknames as "Meg, MM, M&M, and Flower (which my mom has called me since I was little)." See it yet? Flower and Lili? Adorable!

    topshot meghan markle r and her mother, doria ragland, arrive for her wedding ceremony to marry britains prince harry, duke of sussex, at st georges chapel, windsor castle, in windsor, on may 19, 2018 photo by oli scarff afp photo credit should read oli scarffafp via getty images
    OLI SCARFFGetty Images

    "It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter, Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world," the Sussexes' official statement read. "Lili was born on Friday, June 4 at 11:40 a.m. in the trusted care of the doctors and staff at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, CA."

    "She weighed 7 lbs 11 oz. Both mother and child are healthy and well, and settling in at home," the statement continued.

    Meghan and Harry also shared a personal message celebrating Lili's arrival. "On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili," the Sussexes wrote. "She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe. Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family."

    Related Stories
    Meghan and Harry Reveal Their Daughter's Name
    Meghan Markle Has Given Birth to Her Second Child
    This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    More From Celebrity
    Everything to Know About Tayshia Adams
    What Happens on Katie's Season?
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    Jennifer Aniston Drags Rachel's 'Friends' Wardrobe
    Harry Was Left to Suffer After Diana's Death
    Ryan Reynolds Opens Up About His Mental Health
    How Queen Elizabeth II Got the Nickname Lilibet
    What Charlotte and Lilibet's Names Have in Common
    Royal Family Reacts to Sussex Birth Announcement
    Your Guide to the Current Royal Line of Succession
    Meghan and Harry Reveal Their Daughter's Name