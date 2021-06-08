Meghan Markle and Prince Harry delighted royal fans Sunday when they announced the arrival of their second child, Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, a younger sibling to Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. An official statement on the Sussexes' Archewell website explained that Lili, who was born on Friday, June 4, was "named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet," while "her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales."

But Lili's lovely name also has a sweet connection to the Duchess of Sussex's mom, Doria Ragland, as People notes. On her former lifestyle site The Tig, Meghan listed her nicknames as "Meg, MM, M&M, and Flower (which my mom has called me since I was little)." See it yet? Flower and Lili? Adorable!

OLI SCARFF Getty Images

"It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter, Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world," the Sussexes' official statement read. "Lili was born on Friday, June 4 at 11:40 a.m. in the trusted care of the doctors and staff at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, CA."

"She weighed 7 lbs 11 oz. Both mother and child are healthy and well, and settling in at home," the statement continued.

Meghan and Harry also shared a personal message celebrating Lili's arrival. "On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili," the Sussexes wrote. "She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe. Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family."

Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

