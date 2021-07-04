Today's Top Stories
Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynevor Engaged in Sweet PDA at Wimbledon

By Kayleigh Roberts
london, england july 03 phoebe dynevor and pete davidson hosted by lanson attend day 6 of the wimbledon tennis championships at the all england lawn tennis and croquet club on july 03, 2021 in london, england photo by karwai tangwireimage
Karwai TangGetty Images
    • The pair were first linked romantically back in March and in April they were spotted out together in Manchester, England, where the Bridgerton actress lives.
      • On Saturday, Davidson and Dynevor attended Wimbledon together and engaged in sweet PDA while they Roger Federer's match from the Lanson suite at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

        Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynevor are letting their love show.

        The Saturday Night Live comedian and Bridgerton star were first linked in March, but made their first official public appearance as a couple this weekend in London, where they attended Wimbledon together. The pair made their couple debut count though, cuddling close and engaging in some sweet PDA while they watched Roger Federer's match from the Lanson suite at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

        According to People, rumors of a romance between Davidson and Dynevor first circulated in March, when the SNL star was seen visiting Manchester, England, where Dynevor lives. In April, they were reportedly seen out and about together in Manchester, but hadn't made any official public appearances together until Saturday's Wimbledon outing.

        "Pete is telling friends he's serious about her," a source told People of the couple in April, adding that they're "really into each other."

        Davidson and Dynevor have clearly been spending as much time as possible together, but sources close to the couple say they've been able to make things work even when they have to deal with distance.

        "Pete and Phoebe are still going strong despite not being able to physically spend time together," a source told Us Weekly. "They keep in touch over text and FaceTime. Right now, they’re just focused on work." The new couple are taking things slow, the source added, saying, "They’re not looking to rush things."

