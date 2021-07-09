Today's Top Stories
1
The Colors Everyone Will Be Wearing This Fall
2
Andie MacDowell Goes Gray for Cannes
3
Kristin Urquiza Wants Justice for COVID-19 Victims
4
The Ultimate Guide To Curtain Bangs
5
Why Gucci's Diana Bag Is Worth It

Pregnant Princess Beatrice Stuns in a Polka Dot Midi Dress at Wimbledon

By Emily Dixon
london, england july 08 edo mapelli mozzi and princess beatrice, mrs edoardo mapelli mozzi attend wimbledon championships tennis tournament at all england lawn tennis and croquet club on july 08, 2021 in london, england photo by karwai tangwireimage
Karwai TangGetty Images

    Princess Beatrice enjoyed a day in Wimbledon's royal box Thursday, as People reports, alongside husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and aunt Sophie, Countess of Wessex. Beatrice, who announced her pregnancy in May, wore a gorgeous white Self-Portrait dress with black polka dots. (Polka dots appear to be a theme for royals at Wimbledon, as Kate Middleton wore a navy polka dot midi skirt for her visit last week.) The taffeta midi dress featured a square neckline, puffed sleeves, and a frilled hem.

    Beatrice seemingly customized her dress with a thin white belt, which rested above her pregnancy bump. She accessorized simply, wearing oversized black sunglasses and an assortment of delicate gold bracelets.

    london, england july 08 edo mapelli mozzi and princess beatrice, mrs edoardo mapelli mozzi attend wimbledon championships tennis tournament at all england lawn tennis and croquet club on july 08, 2021 in london, england photo by karwai tangwireimage
    Karwai TangGetty Images

    The Self-Portrait dress in question, by the way, is still in stock, retailing for $480. Shop it below—and do so quickly, before the royal effect kicks in and all stock disappears.

    Mytheresa
    Polka-dot taffeta midi dress
    Self-Portrait Mytheresa
    $480.00
    SHOP NOW

    The royal family announced Beatrice's pregnancy in a post on social media in May. "Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in autumn of this year," the post read, alongside a photo of Beatrice and Mapelli Mozzi on their wedding day last July. " The Queen has been informed and both families are delighted with the news." The new arrival will be a younger sibling to Christopher Woolf, who Mapelli Mozzi shares with ex Dara Huang.

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    Sister Princess Eugenie also celebrated the news on her own Instagram. Sharing a wedding photo and a more candid snap of the couple, she wrote, "Beabea and Edo huge congratulations on your news—can't wait to meet the little one."

    Related Story
    Princess Beatrice Is Pregnant With Her First Child
    This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    More From Celebrity
    The Spice Girls Share a Previously Unreleased Song
    Serena Williams and Daughter Olympia Twinned Again
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    Naomi Osaka Shared How Meghan Markle Supported Her
    'Too Hot to Handle' S2 Was Filmed In Paradise
    Katie Holmes Epitomizes Comfy Chic in a Pyjama Set
    The Sussexes Update Website With Important Message
    Britney Spears' Mom Spoke on Her Conservatorship
    Bennifer Feel Like They've Been Together For Years
    The 25 Most Naked Shows on Television
    Get to Know Chase From 'Too Hot to Handle'