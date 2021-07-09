Princess Beatrice, husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and aunt Sophie, Countess of Wessex, spent a day in the royal box at Wimbledon Thursday.

Beatrice, who announced her pregnancy in May, wore a polka dot taffeta midi dress by Self-Portrait.

The royal customized the dress with a belt resting above her pregnancy bump.

Princess Beatrice enjoyed a day in Wimbledon's royal box Thursday, as People reports, alongside husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and aunt Sophie, Countess of Wessex. Beatrice, who announced her pregnancy in May, wore a gorgeous white Self-Portrait dress with black polka dots. (Polka dots appear to be a theme for royals at Wimbledon, as Kate Middleton wore a navy polka dot midi skirt for her visit last week.) The taffeta midi dress featured a square neckline, puffed sleeves, and a frilled hem.

Beatrice seemingly customized her dress with a thin white belt, which rested above her pregnancy bump. She accessorized simply, wearing oversized black sunglasses and an assortment of delicate gold bracelets.

The Self-Portrait dress in question, by the way, is still in stock, retailing for $480. Shop it below—and do so quickly, before the royal effect kicks in and all stock disappears.



The royal family announced Beatrice's pregnancy in a post on social media in May. "Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in autumn of this year," the post read, alongside a photo of Beatrice and Mapelli Mozzi on their wedding day last July. " The Queen has been informed and both families are delighted with the news." The new arrival will be a younger sibling to Christopher Woolf, who Mapelli Mozzi shares with ex Dara Huang.

Sister Princess Eugenie also celebrated the news on her own Instagram. Sharing a wedding photo and a more candid snap of the couple, she wrote, "Beabea and Edo huge congratulations on your news—can't wait to meet the little one."

Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

