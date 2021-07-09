- Princess Beatrice, husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and aunt Sophie, Countess of Wessex, spent a day in the royal box at Wimbledon Thursday.
- Beatrice, who announced her pregnancy in May, wore a polka dot taffeta midi dress by Self-Portrait.
- The royal customized the dress with a belt resting above her pregnancy bump.
Princess Beatrice enjoyed a day in Wimbledon's royal box Thursday, as People reports, alongside husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and aunt Sophie, Countess of Wessex. Beatrice, who announced her pregnancy in May, wore a gorgeous white Self-Portrait dress with black polka dots. (Polka dots appear to be a theme for royals at Wimbledon, as Kate Middleton wore a navy polka dot midi skirt for her visit last week.) The taffeta midi dress featured a square neckline, puffed sleeves, and a frilled hem.
Beatrice seemingly customized her dress with a thin white belt, which rested above her pregnancy bump. She accessorized simply, wearing oversized black sunglasses and an assortment of delicate gold bracelets.
The Self-Portrait dress in question, by the way, is still in stock, retailing for $480. Shop it below—and do so quickly, before the royal effect kicks in and all stock disappears.
The royal family announced Beatrice's pregnancy in a post on social media in May. "Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in autumn of this year," the post read, alongside a photo of Beatrice and Mapelli Mozzi on their wedding day last July. " The Queen has been informed and both families are delighted with the news." The new arrival will be a younger sibling to Christopher Woolf, who Mapelli Mozzi shares with ex Dara Huang.
Sister Princess Eugenie also celebrated the news on her own Instagram. Sharing a wedding photo and a more candid snap of the couple, she wrote, "Beabea and Edo huge congratulations on your news—can't wait to meet the little one."