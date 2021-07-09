Serena Williams and daughter Olympia wore matching sweatshirts in an adorable Instagram post.

Olympia's sweatshirt read, "I got it from my Mama," while Williams' read, "Mama."

The mother-daughter duo have worn a series of iconic matching outfits.

When it comes to mommy and me ensembles, nobody does it better than Serena Williams and daughter Olympia, who have delighted the internet with an exceptionally cute series of matching outfits. And on Thursday, the duo did it again, twinning in corresponding coral sweatshirts: Olympia's reading, "I got it from my Mama," and Williams' reading, "Mama." The tennis legend shared three adorable photos of the pair in their matching looks, including a truly heart-melting snap in which Olympia hugs her mom's leg.

One thing Olympia definitely got from her mom? Her skill with a tennis racket! Last month, Williams shared several adorable videos in which she gives her daughter a tennis lesson, which you should absolutely revisit here. Olympia took up the sport during the COVID-19 pandemic, Williams explained on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert in January.

"She's a perfectionist on the court. I'm not quite sure where she got that from, but yeah, she loves it," she said. "I never thought I would let my daughter play tennis, but then during this pandemic, it was the only thing that we could do safely so I'm like, well, tennis it is."

Williams explained why she didn't rush to introduce her daughter to the sport, telling Colbert, "It's all consuming. It's stressful. It's a lot of work. It's a huge commitment, and it might be a little dab of pressure on her."

"I wouldn't naturally put her in it, but if that was something that she wanted to do, I would absolutely be like, 'Oh my gosh, you should totally do that,'" she continued. "And I'd be rooting for her and supporting her."

Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

