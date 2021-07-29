Today's Top Stories
Royal Fans Are Obsessed With This Unearthed Video of the Queen Saying "Nah"

By Kayleigh Roberts
london march 2 no uk sales for 28 days microsoft founder bill gates and his wife melinda pose for photographs after gates is awarded an honorary knighthood at buckingham palace on march 2, 2005 in london, england mr gates received a knighthood from queen elizabeth ii in recognition of his outstanding contribution to enterprise, employment, education and the voluntary sector in the uk, and his contributions to poverty reduction photo by tim graham picture librarygetty images
Pool/Tim Graham Picture LibraryGetty Images
  • A clip from an unearthed video of the Queen is currently going viral on TikTok.
    • The video, shared by TikTok user arksteriff, was filmed in 2005, while the Queen was sitting for a portrait in honor of her 80th birthday. In the clip, the Queen makes a comment about seeing herself aging. When Harris asks if she's upset by that fact, she casually answers, "Nah."
      • "The Queen answering a question like every bloke in the UK," arksteriff captioned the clip.

        The Queen is usually known for being a very proper and put-together person, but even she has her super casual moments. Sometimes those super casual moments are even captured on film—like the one that's currently blowing up on TikTok.

        The unearthed video, shared by TikTok user arksteriff, was filmed in 2005, when the Queen was sitting for a portrait that was commissioned to mark her 80th birthday. In the short clip, the Queen comments that she "sees herself aging" in front of herself.

        "Does that upset you?" the artist asks, still brushing away at the canvas.

        The Queen then responds with a gloriously nonchalant, "Nah."

        Arksteriff recognized the gold that is the clip and shared it on TikTok, along with not just one, but two captions.

        This content is imported from TikTok. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
        @arksteriff

        #fyi #british #britishhumour #foryou #foryoupage #fy #fypシ #queen #funny #comedy #english #queenelizabeth #royalfamily #royal #northern #uk #ukcomedy

        ♬ original sound - user6139336317900

        “The Queen answering a question like every bloke in the UK," arksteriff wrote in a block of highlighted text near the top of the frame. In the bottom left corner, they added, "Can't get over the Queen saying 'nah' 😂."

        Same. Very same.

