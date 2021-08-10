Selena Gomez Tells Britney Spears, "Come Cook With Me Any Time"

In a new Instagram post, Britney Spears told fans that she intends to post on social media less going forward. She cited the media spreading lies about her as her reason to take a step back, and quoted lyrics from Selena Gomez' "Kill Em With Kindness" in her caption to illustrate her point.

The Instagram video, originally posted on chef Jake Cohen's account, shows him making a mean avocado toast, with half an avocado sliced with the finest precision, placed on top of some pan-toasted sourdough, then topped off with a spiral of sriracha, rock salt, lemon zest and chives. Gomez, clearly wanting ~a piece of~ this, commented, "Love you @britneyspears! You’re welcome to come cook with me any time!"

"In a system where I’ve felt completely hopeless for so long, at least I do have a platform to share !!!!" Spears wrote, going on to slightly misquote Gomez' song. "As Selena Gomez says it best - The world can be a nasty place ... I know it ... you know it … kill them with kindness !!! Unfortunately the news has been pretty nasty saying horrible and mean lies about me so I’m gonna post a little less from now on !!!! Pssss this was the coolest thing I’ve ever seen in my life and it’s inspired me to take on a new passion in the cooking field !!!! God bless you beautiful people … TA TA !!!!"

This glowing endorsement didn't escape Cohen, who responded, "Beyond shook that THE BRITNEY JEAN SPEARS shared my content and grateful it brought her a little joy during this dark, challenging time. Above all the takeaway from her caption will always be #FREEBRITNEY!!!"

Spears has recently been making strides towards removing her father Jamie as her conservator and freeing herself from her conservatorship altogether, but the latest development in her legal battle unfortunately didn't go her way. According to NBC News, Judge Brenda Penny denied attorney Mathew Rosengart's petition to either move up Spears' next hearing, currently scheduled for Sept. 29, or remove Jamie Spears from the conservatorship without delay. The petition claimed that Britney Spears "continues to suffer ongoing harm each day that Mr. Spears remains in place as the Conservator of the Estate — emotionally, psychologically, and financially."

