Jennifer Lopez Unfollowed Alex Rodriguez on Instagram and Deleted All Their Photos Together

It's well and truly over.

By Iris Goldsztajn
beverly hills, california january 05 jennifer lopez and alex rodriguez arrives at the 77th annual golden globe awards attends the 77th annual golden globe awards at the beverly hilton hotel on january 05, 2020 in beverly hills, california photo by steve granitzwireimage
Steve GranitzGetty Images

To move on after a breakup, there are certain steps you need to take. So far, after officially splitting from ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez in April 2021, Jennifer Lopez has enjoyed time alone, seemingly indulged in some angsty Insta-scrolling, and drowned her sorrows by making out with former ex (ex-ex?) Ben Affleck on a yacht in Europe. This weekend, J-Lo further buried her relationship with A-Rod in a way that we can all relate to: by unfollowing him on Instagram.

According to Page Six, fans noticed the move on Aug. 14, also noting that photos of Lopez and Rodriguez together had all but vanished from the actress and singer's Instagram page. That said, the sleuths at Us Weekly pointed out that the former baseball player still features on his ex' Insta, just in a much more subtle way. Lopez has kept up several posts that include her kids as well as Rodriguez' kids—even if Rodriguez himself appears in them. Instead, she focused her efforts on deleting all photos of the two of them as a couple. Do what you need to do, I say.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Meanwhile, both exes were spotting living their best lives on opposite sides of the country the day after Lopez' deleting spree: J-Lo stepped out in Los Angeles with daughter Emme. The star looked glamorous as ever in a silky, patterned three-piece co-ord and oversized sunglasses.

los angeles, ca august 15 jennifer lopez is seen on august 15, 2021 in los angeles, california photo by bellocqimagesbauer griffingc images
Bellocqimages/Bauer-GriffinGetty Images

Rodriguez, who still follows Lopez on Instagram, was seen strolling around New York City in a suit and casually sipping on a cup of coffee.

new york, new york august 15 alex rodriguez is seen in soho on august 15, 2021 in new york city photo by gothamgc images
GothamGetty Images

As for J-Lo's relationship with Ben Affleck, it has been moving steadily forward. The two have been hanging out with their respective children, wearing symbolic jewelry, inviting their famous friends on their dates, and possibly looking to move in together.

