Bella Hadid Looks Ready for Fall While Out in London

In the UK, fall is already here—with cloudy skies and temps that are middling at best. Thankfully, Bella Hadid seems to have checked her weather app before packing for London. The supermodel stepped out in the British capital mercifully bundled up, but looking no less chic than usual.

Hadid was pictured leaving London hotspot Chiltern Firehouse wearing not one but two jackets—an oversized brown blazer and an even larger tan leather jacket, a white graphic tee, black pants and white Adidas sneakers. She accessorized the look with a plaid bandana, skinny sunglasses (yes, it was evening, thanks for asking) and a pearl necklace with a giant B pendant.

Ricky Vigil M Getty Images

It may be chilly in England, but Hadid did shed her top layer at one point in the evening. At this point, she was also wearing a face covering.

MEGA Getty Images

It's no coincidence that the model enjoyed a meal at Chiltern Firehouse, which was named one of the "best London restaurants for star spotting" by Visit London. The outlet claims that "Jennifer Lawrence, David Beckham, Bradley Cooper and Noel Gallagher" have all been seen at the Marylebone restaurant.

The Daily Mail also reports that Hadid went out for another fancy meal while in London, this one with her brother Anwar and his girlfriend Dua Lipa at Berenjak, a Persian restaurant in the city's Soho district. For this outing, the model donned a floral camisole, tan cardigan and black leather pants. Her "B" pendant also joined the party. As for Dua Lipa, she wore a buttoned-up, cutout cardigan with mom jeans and sneakers.

Iris Goldsztajn Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author whose work has appeared in InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Stylist, HelloGiggles, SheKnows, Metro, Fabulous, Nicki Swift, POPSUGAR, Alma and more.

