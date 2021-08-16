Bella Hadid is feeling nostalgic for her Victoria's Secret Angel days, it seems. The supermodel recently took to Instagram to share a series of sultry photos of herself posing in a sheer halter-neck white mini dress, which she paired with statement gold jewelry and white Yeezy sneakers, as reported by InStyle. Hadid kept the look simple with a single loose braid and minimal makeup.

Bella Hadid Instagram

The photo series features a mix of close-ups and full-body pics, showing off the outfit at different angles. Interspersed among the poses, Hadid also included mysterious-looking images of angel wings, which are reminiscent both of her stint as a Victoria's Secret model and, strangely, of the art from her sort-of-brother-in-law Zayn's Icarus Falls album. What does this mean??

Hadid kept her post extra mysterious by captioning it only, "Do U know how much I love you?" Her father, Mohamed Hadid, indulged in some light trolling, commenting, "Yes I do. You love me sooo much @bellahadid." Classic dad move.

The model also delighted her followers with another photo carousel, in which she's wearing a baby blue top with lots of cutouts, two-toned straight-legged jeans and kitten-heeled thong sandals. Hadid accessorized the look with brightly colored butterfly clips and beaded bracelets, and tons of gold jewelry, including a large butterfly ring. She didn't caption the post, letting the photos speak for themselves. Dua Lipa, who has been dating Hadid's brother Anwar for over two years, commented, "baby blueeees" with lots of blue heart emojis. Adorable.

