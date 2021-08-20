Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Announced Her Pregnancy With a Lesson in Maternity Style

Congratulations are in order for supermodel Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, who is expecting her second child. Huntington-Whiteley announced the happy news via Instagram, simultaneously delivering a swift lesson in maternity style to her 13 million followers.

"Taaa daahhh !! #round2," the model captioned the post, including three baby angel emojis. For the occasion, she shared a series of mirror selfies in which she's wearing a plethora of impossibly beautiful outfits—some of which camouflage her baby bump, while others emphasize it.

Some personal favorites: an oversized cream blazer, paired with a plain white top, dark pants, heeled sandals and a black Birkin bag; and a lush off-white silk ensemble (both pictured below).

Well wishes were quick to pour in for the model. "Yayyyyy congratulations," wrote Lily Aldridge. "Congrats mama!" said Martha Hunt. "CONGRATULATIONS MAMA," added Karlie Kloss.

Huntington-Whiteley and her fiancé Jason Statham welcomed their son Jack Oscar—soon to be big brother—back in 2017. At the time, the model posted the sweetest Instagram photo of baby Jack's little hand. She captioned the post, "Our little man arrived! Jack Oscar Statham - 8.8lbs on Saturday June 24th."

If you're wondering how Huntington-Whiteley can look so glowy all the time—pregnant or not—you'll be glad to know that she generously shared her beauty and self-care routine with Marie Claire back in 2020. From her favorite products to life-changing beauty tips, she spilled it all.

As for how she takes care of herself on the daily, she told us, "Since having a very busy family life myself, I really relish those moments of just being able to be on my own. At the end of the day, once [my son's] down to sleep, I might go and lock myself in my bathroom for an hour or two and have a bath and call a friend or read a book, listen to a podcast, just be on my own. I call it pottering around."

