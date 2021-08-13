Today's Top Stories
Ben Affleck Had Dinner With Jennifer Lopez and Daughter Emme in West Hollywood

Bennifer's relationship is going from strength to strength.

By Iris Goldsztajn
hollywood march 23 file photo actors ben affleck and fiancee jennifer lopez attend the 75th annual academy awards at the kodak theater on march 23, 2003 in hollywood, california police in north carolina have issued a warrant for the arrest of ben affleck after a woman claimed that he threatened to kill her in a sworn statement in front of a magistrate the woman, tara ray, testified that affleck had followed her home and communicated threats to her afllecks spokesman called the allegation as absurd and defamatory photo by kevin wintergetty images
Kevin WinterGetty Images

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's newly rekindled relationship has been moving fast lately. The loved-up celebs have been house-hunting, yachting around the Mediterranean and—importantly—spending time with each other's families. The couple's latest outing involved dinner at West Hollywood restaurant Craig's, whose Google description mentions "celeb sightings," which sounds about right. For the occasion, they brought along J-Lo's daughter Emme, 13, as reported by Page Six.

Lopez went for a laid-back look in white palazzo pants and a simple tank top. She wore her hair down and accessorized with gold necklaces and a large handbag.

los angeles, ca august 11 jennifer lopez and ben affleck are seen on august 11, 2021 in los angeles, california photo by photographer groupmegagc images
MEGAGetty Images

This is far from the first time that Bennifer have involved their kids in one of their outings. In July, they took Emme and her twin Max, as well as Affleck's son Samuel, to Universal Studios for a fun family day out. Later that month, Affleck took Emme to Universal CityWalk sans Lopez, but with his own kids Samuel and Seraphina.

"J.Lo and Ben's families are getting along great and they are making an effort to take things slow when it comes to their kids," an insider told Entertainment Tonight in early July.

Bennifer's love story has been a firm fan favorite since it first started in 2002, and it's definitely looking like we have a lot more of it to look forward to in the near future. I can't wait to see what's next for these lovebirds.

