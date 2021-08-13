Ben Affleck Had Dinner With Jennifer Lopez and Daughter Emme in West Hollywood

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's newly rekindled relationship has been moving fast lately. The loved-up celebs have been house-hunting, yachting around the Mediterranean and—importantly—spending time with each other's families. The couple's latest outing involved dinner at West Hollywood restaurant Craig's, whose Google description mentions "celeb sightings," which sounds about right. For the occasion, they brought along J-Lo's daughter Emme, 13, as reported by Page Six.

Lopez went for a laid-back look in white palazzo pants and a simple tank top. She wore her hair down and accessorized with gold necklaces and a large handbag.

MEGA Getty Images

This is far from the first time that Bennifer have involved their kids in one of their outings. In July, they took Emme and her twin Max, as well as Affleck's son Samuel, to Universal Studios for a fun family day out. Later that month, Affleck took Emme to Universal CityWalk sans Lopez, but with his own kids Samuel and Seraphina.

"J.Lo and Ben's families are getting along great and they are making an effort to take things slow when it comes to their kids," an insider told Entertainment Tonight in early July.

Bennifer's love story has been a firm fan favorite since it first started in 2002, and it's definitely looking like we have a lot more of it to look forward to in the near future. I can't wait to see what's next for these lovebirds.

Iris Goldsztajn Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author whose work has appeared in InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Stylist, HelloGiggles, SheKnows, Metro, Fabulous, Nicki Swift, POPSUGAR, Alma and more.

