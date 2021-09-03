Today's Top Stories
Camila Cabello Was a Modern Princess at the 'Cinderella' Premiere

The movie is out now.

By Iris Goldsztajn
miami, florida september 01 camila cabello attends the cinderella miami premiere at vizcaya museum gardens on september 01, 2021 in miami, florida photo by jason koernergetty images
Jason KoernerGetty Images

Camila Cabello was a real-life princess with a modern flair at the Miami premiere of the Cinderella live action movie, out now. The singer and actress stepped onto the red—ahem, purple—carpet in a dizzying tiered, ruffled tulle skirt in a delicate pale yellow by Christian Siriano. She dressed the impressive skirt down with a sleeveless white crop top and accessorized with a disco ball clutch bag and silver-toned diamond jewelry by Bulgari. The look came courtesy of stylists to J-Lo Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn.

miami, florida september 01 camila cabello attends the cinderella miami premiere at vizcaya museum gardens on september 01, 2021 in miami, florida photo by jason koernergetty images
Jason KoernerGetty Images

Cabello wore her hair down, with the ends curled up and a few wisps expertly slicked down to frame her face by hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos.

miami, florida september 01 camila cabello attends the cinderella miami premiere at vizcaya museum gardens on september 01, 2021 in miami, florida photo by jason koernergetty images
Jason KoernerGetty Images

The star's beauty look was created by Patrick Ta, whose clients also include Gigi Hadid, Adriana Lima and Shay Mitchell. Ta used a peach pink palette, and bold gold cat eye liner.

miami, florida september 01 camila cabello attends the cinderella miami premiere at vizcaya museum gardens on september 01, 2021 in miami, florida photo by jason koernergetty images
Jason KoernerGetty Images

Posting her look on Instagram, Cabello wrote, "Cinderella is out right now on @amazonprimevideo and my family is watching it again in the living room lmao!!! Are you watching?! Tell me what you think in the comments #CinderellaMovie."

With her on the purple carpet was her boyfriend Shawn Mendes, looking appropriately prince-like in a deep V sheer black shirt, white pants and chain necklace. The two looked as in love as ever, holding hands and gazing into each other's eyes.

miami, florida september 01 l r shawn mendes and camila cabello attend the cinderella miami premiere at vizcaya museum gardens on september 01, 2021 in miami, florida photo by jason koernergetty images
Jason KoernerGetty Images
miami, florida september 01 l r shawn mendes and camila cabello attend the cinderella miami premiere at vizcaya museum gardens on september 01, 2021 in miami, florida photo by jason koernergetty images
Jason KoernerGetty Images

Mendes took to Instagram to congratulate his belle. "Congratulations my love, I’m so proud of you," he wrote. "I’ve never seen anybody work as hard as you did to show up everyday and be truly professional, kind and authentic. I admire you so much. Such a beautiful movie with a beautiful message ... te amo mi vida."

