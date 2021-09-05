Harry and Meghan Are Trying to Schedule a Meeting with the Queen

Meghan and Harry haven’t spent much time with the royal family in the past year, for reasons that should seem obvious to anyone paying attention to them. Sure, Harry attended the funeral of Prince Philip in April, but Meghan hasn’t made a public trip to the UK since pre-pandemic. However, that might change soon: According to The Sun , Harry and Meghan have allegedly put in a request to have a meeting with the Queen scheduled sometime for the next few weeks.

Why the “olive branch,” as the Sun’s source puts it, now? After all, between the rumors about feuds and the couple’s bombshell (and Emmy-nominated ) Oprah interview, it’s hard to imagine things have gotten smoother between the family and Harry and Meghan—even almost two years after their move to the U.S.

Well, the reason is actually very sweet, according to the source: Harry and Meghan want to introduce Queen Elizabeth II to Lilibet, their daughter who was born in June. Last month it came out that the couple wanted to have Lilibet christened at Windsor Castle , and introduce her to her namesake grandmother. But now it seems like they’re actually making moves to get it to happen. Which sounds like a great reason to bring the family together! Everyone loves babies!

Meghan and Harry with Archie in 2019. Pool/Samir Hussein Getty Images

But according to the Sun’s source, not everyone was that excited about the request:

“Harry and Meghan have made this offer but a lot of people are shocked by the sheer nerve of it. They may genuinely want to see the Queen but it’s breathtaking given what they’ve put her through this year..."The Queen is still very fond of Harry, and would love to see Lilibet and her brother Archie. But courtiers are surprised by the move, especially from Meghan, after what has happened.”

We’ll update as we hear more about the surprising family reunion—and whether or not it’ll actually happen.

