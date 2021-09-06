Britney Spears' Boyfriend Sam Asghari Was Spotted Browsing Rings at Cartier

Britney Spears has had an unimaginably difficult few years, but happier news may be on the horizon for the star. Her boyfriend Sam Asghari was recently spotted in a Beverly Hills branch of Cartier, looking at a display of rings. In photos obtained by Page Six, Asghari seems absorbed by the display, and can even be seen taking a photo for future consideration.

"Britney and Sam are not engaged yet, but he has been talking about popping the question more and more lately," a source told Page Six. "Sam wants to spoil Britney with a very special, over-the-top and meaningful proposal when the time is right. He dreams of one day becoming a dad too, and Britney, of course, has always wanted to have more kids, especially now that hers are getting older."

In a recent Instagram post, Spears gushed about her boyfriend. "Not only has this cute a**hole been with me through the hardest years of my life but he happens to be an extremely good cook !" she wrote. "Fast & Furious franchise, don’t miss out on your next star !!!!"

Spears and Asghari met while filming a music video back in 2016, but their relationship has considerably suffered because of Spears' conservatorship. "Sam hates seeing Britney not be able to make decisions for herself and frankly doesn’t care for her dad because of it," Page Six' source continued. "The conservatorship has restricted their relationship in more ways than one since the very beginning. Even though they have wanted to take the next step for a while now, Britney and Sam know it would be so much easier to do if she weren’t under the restraints she’s under. But things are steadily progressing toward an engagement, that’s for sure."

While Spears still lives under a strict conservatorship, things have slowly been moving in the right direction for her. Most notably, her new lawyer, whom a judge allowed her to select herself in a major win for her case, has been relentlessly fighting for the star's father, Jamie Spears, to be removed as her conservator without delay.

