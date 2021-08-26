Britney Spears Compliments Her "Cute" Boyfriend Sam Asghari on Instagram

Britney Spears has had a truly horrible few years from the look of things, but she has luckily found some amount of solace in her boyfriend Sam Asghari. In a recent Instagram post dedicated to him, Spears praised Asghari's many qualities.

"Not only has this cute a**hole been with me through the hardest years of my life but he happens to be an extremely good cook !" she wrote to caption the sweet selfie of them together. "Fast & Furious franchise, don’t miss out on your next star !!!!" The boyfriend in question commented, "Yes F that a**hole" with a cry-laugh emoji.

Spears also recently mentioned Asghari as part of a story she told on Instagram, about being locked in a bathroom—which many fans read as a metaphor. In that story, the singer had called out to her sleeping boyfriend to help her get out of the bathroom, but he had to call security because he couldn't get the door open.

Spears and Asghari—a personal trainer, founder of Asghari Fitness and occasional actor—have been dating since 2016. They met while filming the singer's "Slumber Party" music video.

In February 2021, Asghari addressed his girlfriend's conservatorship and the "Free Britney" movement in an interview with People. "I have always wanted nothing but the best for my better half, and will continue to support her following her dreams and creating the future she wants and deserves," he said. "I am thankful for all of the love and support she is receiving from her fans all over the world, and I am looking forward to a normal, amazing future together."

The singer's father, Jamie Spears, has recently agreed to step down in due course from his role as her conservator. His daughter has been fighting a long legal battle to remove herself from the conservatorship agreement altogether. Things started moving in her favor when she was allowed to choose her own lawyer.

Her pick, attorney Mathew Rosengart, said, "We look forward to continuing our vigorous investigation into the conduct of Mr Spears, and others, over the past 13 years, while he reaped millions of dollars from his daughter’s estate, and I look forward to taking Mr Spears’ sworn deposition in the near future."

